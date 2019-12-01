Best External Hard Drive Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: WD, Samsung & Seagate Savings Compared by Retail Egg
Retail Egg share the best external HD Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Cyber Monday savings on portable hard drives for the PS4, Xbox One, PCs and laptops
Dec 01, 2019, 19:50 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best internal and external HD deals for Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Retail Egg are updating their list of the top 1TB, 2TB and 4TB hard drive deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.
Best External Hard Drive deals:
- Save up to 54% on external & portable hard drives at Amazon - click the link for the latest discounts on best sellers from Seagate, Kesu and Western Digital offering storage of 1TB, 2TB, 4TB & 8TB
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of external, portable & internal hard drives at Walmart - save on top-rated hard drives with 1TB, 2TB, 4TB & more storage space
- Save up to 42% off on Seagate 1TB, 2TB & 4TB portable hard drives - at Walmart
- Save up to 40% on Seagate hard drives at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated Seagate portable, internal & external hard drives for PC, Mac, desktops, laptops, Xbox and PS4
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
External HD drives provide users a portable storage solution for easy file backup, media transfer and memory expansion. The most common storage sizes available include 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, and they can all be used with different devices, including PCs, laptops, MacBooks, and Xbox One and PS4 consoles. Seagate, Western Digital and Samsung are among the most highly-rated brands.
