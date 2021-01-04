Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet Announced for 2021

"Losing weight quickly creates a momentum that can help you stick with a diet longer," says Rick Riess, HMR's Director of Behavioral Program Development. He adds, "The longer you're able to stay on a diet, the more weight you can lose." He adds that studies1 have shown that following a lifestyle-change program promoting fast initial weight loss is associated with better long-term success.

Why "Fast" Gets a Bad Reputation

When some people hear "fast weight loss" they may think of gimmicks, crash diets, or other drastic approaches that are unsustainable and potentially unhealthy. Riess explains, "That's not HMR. The diet is nutritionally complete and designed so you don't ever have to go hungry. Because it's so easy to follow, people can stay on it longer, leading to more weight loss in a short amount of time."

Lifestyle Change is Non-Negotiable

Riess says that no matter what approach you use, you won't be able to keep your weight off without making changes to your lifestyle. "That's why lifestyle-change education, and coaching support to make those changes, is at the core of all HMR plans." He adds, "We structure the food plan to get the weight off quickly. As you're losing weight, you're learning and practicing new healthier habits around eating and exercise that you can use to help keep your weight off over the long term."

Published Weight-Loss Results

At-home: Average weight loss for HMR's Healthy Solutions® at Home program with phone coaching is 23 lbs. at 12 weeks, and 28 lbs. at 26 weeks for those who completed the program.

In-person: Average weight loss for HMR's in-clinic Decision-Free® plan is 43 - 66 lbs. for those who completed 12- 26 weeks.

About HMR

For 38 years, HMR's in-person medically-supervised program has been available in hospitals, medical centers, and universities across the country. The program is also now available to use at home. HMR's mission is to help more people improve their health and quality of life through weight loss and simple, sustainable lifestyle changes.

