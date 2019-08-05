Best Florida Online MBA Degree Programs and Best Pennsylvania Online MBA Degree Programs
Aug 05, 2019, 08:31 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published two new rankings: The Best Florida Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-florida-online-mba/) and The Best Pennsylvania Online MBA Degree Program (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-pennsylvania-online-mba/).
Professionals interested in advancing in their education and career are continually looking to an online MBA as the vehicle to their goals. With hundreds of institutions of higher education in each state, MBA Central has helped students narrow down their choices by highlighting the top schools offering online MBA programs in Florida and Pennsylvania. With affordability, online support services, and overall course quality in mind, data was collected from sources including the National Center for Education Statistics, IACBE, ACBSP, AACSB, US News and World Report, the Princeton Review, the Financial Times, and Quacquarelli Symonds.
Placing first in the Best Florida Online MBA Degrees Ranking is Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide's College of Business located in Daytona Beach, Florida. Followed by the University of South Florida St. Petersburg's Kate Tiedemann College of Business in St. Petersburg, Florida and the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business located in Gainesville, Florida in the second and third place, respectively.
Topping the list of the Best Pennsylvania Online MBA Degrees is Lehigh University's College of Business and Economics in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. In second place sits West Chester University of Pennsylvania's College of Business and Public Management in West Chester, Pennsylvania, followed by Robert Morris University's School of Business in Moon Township, Pennsylvania in third place.
Other schools listed in these rankings are (alphabetically ordered):
Alvernia University -- Reading, Pennsylvania
Barry University -- Miami, Florida
California University of Pennsylvania -- California, Pennsylvania
Chatham University -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Clarion University -- Clarion, Pennsylvania
DeSales University -- Center Valley, Pennsylvania
Drexel University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Florida A&M University -- Tallahassee, Florida
Florida Atlantic University -- Boca Raton, Florida
Florida Gulf Coast University -- Fort Myers, Florida
Florida Institute of Technology -- Melbourne, Florida
Florida International University -- Miami, Florida
Florida Southern College -- Lakeland, Florida
Florida State University -- Tallahassee, Florida
Keiser University -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
La Salle University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lynn University -- Boca Raton, Florida
Nova Southeastern University -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Penn State World Campus -- University Park, Pennsylvania
Saint Francis University -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Saint Leo University -- Saint Leo, Florida
Seton Hill University -- Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Shippensburg University -- Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
Southeastern University -- Lakeland, Florida
University of Pittsburgh -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
University of Scranton -- Scranton, Pennsylvania
University of South Florida -- Tampa, Florida
University of West Florida -- Pensacola, Florida
Villanova University -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
Warner University -- Lake Wales, Florida
Waynesburg University -- Waynesburg, Pennsylvania
Webber International University -- Babson Park, Florida
Widener University -- Chester, Pennsylvania
MBA programs are consistently pursued, with a curriculum chocked full of business management ideology and applications, because it is so widely applicable to every sector. "With the number of online and hybrid degree choices in the US reaching 550, there has never been a better time to start an online MBA," suggests Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. Online MBA courses, with their unmatched flexibility, allow students to collectively learn with leaders from every sector all over the country and even world. Whether you are looking for a program in the Sunshine State or the Keystone State, there are high-value programs ready to help you on your path to business management.
MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.
Contact:
Tammie Cagle - Editor
MBA Central
217400@email4pr.com
425-440-0619
SOURCE MBA Central
Share this article