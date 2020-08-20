Best for Vets 2020: U-Haul Named a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer

"Being included on the Best for Vets list is an honor, and it's also a reflection of what we do every day in recruiting veterans and giving them preference in the hiring process," said Latasha Causey, U-Haul Director of Recruiting.

"Many of our first Team Members, neighborhood dealers and customers were veterans returning from war 75 years ago. They helped build this company into an industry leader. We appreciate our veterans, and their value in the workplace is not lost on us. We want them here at U-Haul."

U-Haul employs more than 30,000 Team Members across the U.S. and Canada. Veterans make up about 5.3% of that employment number, according to the Company's 2020 data.

Find careers at U-Haul by visiting uhauljobs.com.

According to The Military Times, its criteria for evaluating its Best for Vets companies is based on years of research, interviews with veterans, and input from veterans' advocates and human resources professionals. The 2020 rankings can be found at bestforvets2020.militarytimes.com.

"Best for Vets is editorially independent and focused on culture and policies that cater to military veterans," Andrew Tilghman, Military Times executive editor, noted in the publication's Aug. 18 press release. "It has become the most trusted resource for transitioning veterans and a coveted honor for employers across the country."

In addition to its favorable hiring practices, U-Haul offers veterans a number of benefits tailored to their needs. These include:

YouMatter, a program offering Team Members and their families comprehensive mental and emotional support, including veteran support services, at no cost.

Healthier You, a wellness program designed to address health, mindset, nutrition and fitness. This includes an EAP, nicotine cessation assistance, gym and personal trainer reimbursements, and other benefits.

Education Assistance Program, which helps veterans cover the cost of tuition as they continue their college education while working at U-Haul.

U-Haul University, accredited by the ACCET, which enables veterans to learn necessary skills and become experts in their fields, or attain other jobs within U-Haul, at no cost.

Spouse and family support through the prioritizing of hiring military members and their spouses through a partnership with the Military Spouses Employment program.

U-Haul focuses a substantial percentage of its community outreach on assisting nonprofits that honor veterans and promote veteran causes. This support extends to groups like the Pat Tillman Foundation with direct assistance to Tillman Scholars; Humble Design and its mission to furnish the new residences of veterans transitioning out of homeless shelters; and The Tribute Journey, spearheaded by a Gold Star Mother, which delivers custom greeting cards to veterans and active service members overseas. U-Haul is a proud participant in Veterans Day and Memorial Day parades with moving trucks imaged with U.S. Armed Forces SuperGraphics.

Joe Shoen, Chairman of U-Haul, recently funded renovations to Pearl Harbor's historic Ford Island Control Tower. The sponsorship provides for a new elevator, which will offer public access to the observation deck where America's first WWII aviation battlefield can be revered. The bios and photos of U-Haul Pacific Theater veterans will be displayed in the tower lobby.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

