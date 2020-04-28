Best Formulations Pledges to Manufacture and Donate Up To 100,000 Hand Sanitizers to Aid in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

"We heard the call from Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti and other government officials who reached out to local businesses desperate for essential items like masks and hand sanitizers and decided we needed to do something." says Best Formulations CEO Eugene Ung. "Project WAWU was born in response to this urgent plea and our commitment to help our communities" added Jeff Goh, Best Formulations President.

Since making hand sanitizer isn't part of their core business, Best Formulations had to pivot resources and repurpose machinery to make high quality and effective products, in a matter of weeks. This also resulted in Best Formulations providing jobs to recently displaced workers, putting them to work to make something essential for the community.

The moisturizing hand sanitizer, named Shield360, is formulated with alcohol, Vitamin E, and glycerin and will be distributed in 2 oz. refill bottles. The bottles were initially designed to have a spray head, for easy application. After discovering supply chain challenges could cause lengthy delays in receiving desired spray head componentry, Best Formulations decided to move forward with capped refill bottles to get the product out as soon as possible.

Key local government officials, Los Angeles City Council President Emeritus and 10th District Councilmember Herb Wesson and current Council President Nury Martinez, have partnered with Best Formulations to aid in the local distribution of hand sanitizers.

"In times like these we rely on anyone who can step up and help out our communities. Best Formulations has shown what the heart of Los Angeles looks like, creativity and generosity in a time of need," says Councilmember Wesson.

"Best Formulations and its We Are With You campaign is a prime example of what Los Angeles needs to get through this crisis," said Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez. "The WAWU initiative is not only creating direly needed jobs, as well as a product to keep our healthcare workers and first responders and vulnerable populations safe, they are creating hope. I commend them for answering our call to assist."

"We are very appreciative of Mr. Wesson's and Ms. Martinez's support during this process," says Ung. "Their connections have allowed us to get product to those in dire need at this critical time."

All downloadable assets can be found HERE. For more information on Project WAWU, please visit www.bestformulations.com or Twitter @BestFormulation.

About Best Formulations

Best Formulations is a leading full-scale contract manufacturer of prescription, OTC, vitamin, and nutraceutical softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, and teas. Through leading R&D capabilities, strong quality systems, scale and size, we support large and growing brands in bringing disruptive insights-based innovation to the marketplace. We are an FDA-licensed drug manufacturer and are GMP-certified. Our 225,000 sq ft. FDA-audited manufacturing facility and staff of over 300 trained chemists, formulators, machine operators, engineers, quality-control lab personnel and support staff deliver the highest quality products and the best customer service.

