Best Free Psychic Readings Online Via Phone Call, Chat or Video For 2021 Ranked by Accuracy by Psychic-Experts.Com

Psychic Experts lead the best and most trusted online psychic reading websites at 2021, The portal has rated the best psychic reading platform which provides users with accurate readings by real psychic readers via phone call, live chat or video, claiming that these sites are true to their word and enable the users to access real readers located around the world.

The art of psychic reading has always been popular, even if people doubted its trustworthiness. One can find the reviews and ratings of these psychic readers through the portal of Psychic Experts.

Psychic Expert is a portal that works to endeavor and provide an honest and unbiased review of various legit psychic reading services. It has procured a huge database that includes hundreds of websites and the general opinion regarding their services. Through Psychic Experts, one can ensure that they use a genuine website that provides good quality services with authentic fortune tellers.

Best Online Psychics Reading Sites for Live Personal & Accurate Readings 2021:

Kasamba – best for love psychics reading offering 3 free minutes + 70% off on first reading session, more about Kasamba services can be found on the official website Right Here.

Psychic Source – best phone psychics readings for career advice & financial outlook and tarot readings, anonymous & secure, offering 3 free minutes plus 75% off for first reading session more about Psychic Source services can be found on the official website Right Here.

Keen Psychic – Most accurate psychic readings online providing guidance on big life decisions offering 10 Minutes for just $1.99, more about Keen Psychic services can be found on the official website Right Here.

Kasamba

Great for: Love psychics reading readings

Type of Readings: Psychic chat or email

Specialties: Tarot card readings, career path, astrology, love readings

Special offer: Three free minutes and 70 percent off

Kasamba has been running the business of connecting advice-seekers with their appropriate advisors through their website. Kasamba holds more than 20 years of experience. It recruits readers and fortune-tellers through a well-detailed selection process. The selection process ensures that the reader is efficient in their work, has proper qualifications and certificates to make them eligible for the post, and has experience in the chosen specialization.

Those readers who can qualify for the selection process are then added to the database of Kasamba. These fortune-tellers and advisors now have a profile on the website. The users can visit the website and access the profiles of all the readers. The profile mentions the basic details of the reader including their specialization, years of experience, and reviews and ratings that are left by the previous users. It also shows through which means the reader is available for a session and how much they charge.

With the help of the reviews, new users can decide whether a specific reader will provide to all their needs or not. The reviews also help in determining the quality of service that is provided by the reader. If the user is contacting a fortune teller because they hold specialization in a certain field, then they can make an educated guess regarding their proficiency of the reader through the reviews.

At Kasamba, one can get the answers to the most burning questions as soon as possible by using call psychics, phone psychics or chat psychics. The psychics are available for an online session at any time of the day. One can have the session through a phone call, video call, online chat, and even mail. Kasamba is one of the few websites that provide the facility of mailing the reader for a session. These options ensure that no matter where the user is located or how their condition is, they can get the help of a psychic reader through Kasamba.

On Kasamba's website, one can find the perfect advisor for them in no time with the help of several filter options. The filter options can be chosen to shortlist the fortune-tellers as per their experience, ratings, rate, and specialization. The specialization can be chosen to be as broad as chakra cleansing or as narrow as love tarot card reading.

Kasamba is known for its cheap rates. It provides a session at the rate of $1.99 for 10 minutes. The low rates are perfect for those people who are new to the world of psychic reading and want to have an experience without investing much. It also provides various seasonal and exclusive offers for its new users. These offers include free trials, discounts, etc., to make sure that the new users have a better experience. The offers also promote the feeling of loyalty among the new users.

Psychic Source

Great for: Career advice & financial outlook and tarot readings

Type of readings: Phone, online chat, or video call

Specialties: Love life, tarot readings, career advice, energy healing, loss and grieving

Special offer: Three free psychic minutes and 75 percent off

Psychic Source has an extensive user base because of their more than three decades of experience. It houses hundreds of diviners and fortune-tellers that vary in their arts and specialization. Psychic source provides with accurate chat psychics, phone psychics, love psychics and more. Psychic Source claims to provide all possible ways through which it can achieve 100% customer satisfaction. To achieve this aim, the website provides a seamless app that can be used on iOS and Android platforms. The app provides all the features of the website in an array of easily-accessible and easy-to-navigate tabs.

Psychic Source is also known for its bond with the customers. To ensure that new customers trust the services, it gives them a chance to verify it for themselves. The website provides a free trial that lasts for three minutes. The free trial makes sure that one can have a test of the session and decide if they like the services or not. To avail of the trial, one will have to create an account. The signing up process has been created in a way that is straightforward and does not ask for any unnecessary and sensitive information.

After signing in on Psychic Source, one will need to provide the option through which they agree to pay for the session. They can add money to the wallet hosted by the website. They also have other options of payment such as credit cards, debit cards, and other digital wallets and services such as PayPal. Out of these, adding money to the wallet provided by Psychic Source is the safest option as then one does not need to access their cards or other digital wallets for every payment. They can just add $10 to $100 to their wallet and spend it on their sessions.

Once the login process is complete, one can begin a session with any reader of their choice. For the first three minutes, they do not have to pay anything. If they choose to continue the session once the three minutes end, then they will have to pay as per the rate charge of the reader.

Psychic Source also ensures that the information provided by the user is kept secure. All the databases are encrypted and locked so that they do not fall in hands of someone who can mistreat it. Additionally, the readers cannot access any of the information provided by the user unless the user complies. The sensitive and financial information of the users is treated with special care to protect it against any data breach.

To ensure that no bots or malware are added to the user base, Psychic Source also has a proper verification process. When a new user signs in, they have to verify their account with the help of the verification link generated by the website. It is provided on their email and phone number. The verification link directly ensures that the user's account is working and they can now begin an online psychic reading with the advisor of their choice.

After shortlisting the readers and advisors that the user thinks can help them achieve clarity regarding their life decisions, the user can begin a free session with them at Psychic Source. During the first three minutes, the people seeking advice can judge whether the fortune teller matches their energies and can understand their problems. If they find that they are dissatisfied with the services provided, they can choose to discontinue the session before the third minute is up.

Keen Psychic

Great for: Guidance on big life decisions

Type of readings: Phone or online chat

Specialties: Tarot readings, love readings, pet psychics, life questions

Special offer: Ten minutes for $1.99

Keen Psychic has also been in business for providing authentic psychic reading services for more than two decades. Keen Psychic provides special features such as services in love tarot, aura reading, numerology, love psychics, call psychics, chat psychics etc. Keen Psychic website is the most chosen alternative to searching for a psychic near me.

While searching for people who provide the best psychic readings near me, they have to spend a lot of time in this endeavor. They have to judge the distance they will have to travel to reach them, the cost that they will have to pay, and will have to deal with revealing their personal information. Not only that, but the person seeking advice may have to make changes in their regular schedule so that they can match the timings of the reader. Such changes may not be possible for people who have daily responsibilities or have a day job.

Such problems can be overcome with the help of a plethora of readers and fortune tellers available at Keen Psychic. Live psychics available at Keen Psychic website can provide the users with better options as opposed to psychics available near them. These readers and advisors are available for a session round the clock and can be accessed through an online chat session, video session, and phone call psychic reading. One does not have to worry about the time zone or the place where they reside. They can get access to the most proficient and experienced diviners through a few clicks of the button. These readers offer their services at cheap and affordable rates so that anyone can avail them easily.

Keen Psychic provides tarot card reading. Most people doubt that a personal activity such as tarot card reading cannot work if it is held online. Keen Psychic ensures that its readers are trained to conduct tarot card reading through online chat and video sessions. The reading works when the card attracts the user because its energy matches the aura of the user. One does not need to be in the physical presence of the cards to interact with their energies. They can choose it over a phone call as well and get an accurate reading.

The readers can interpret the meaning of the tarot card by connecting with the person who is seeking advice. The connection can be formed when the user trusts the fortune teller and their skills. Additionally, the user on Keen Psychic website should let the reader proceed with the session by not interrupting them. The user can ask questions that are open-ended and promotes discussion. Only through an active discussion can one get appropriate answers. The discussion also lets you know the various solutions that one can choose and the situation that it will entail.

The free psychic readings by phone on Keen Psychic can help the users reach deep down to their soul and understand the life that they are leading. These services are not bound by restraints of time, space, or money. Through a quick call made to the fortune teller that holds years of experience in the kind of service that one may want, one can get insights hidden inside them.

While getting an online psychic reading, one needs to make sure that they are getting authentic services. For this, they should do extensive research regarding the reader that they are interested to connect with. The first step towards this can be to check the reviews. It is self-explanatory that if the reviews are highly negative, then the service provider cannot be trusted, especially if they charge for their services.

Additionally, if the reviews are all positive but they sound the same and have little variation in their tone, that can also mean that the services cannot be trusted. Overly positive and similar reviews can be fabricated, thus decreasing the trustworthiness of the website or service.

During a session, the user should ensure that no reader needs your bank details, budget details or any other such details. If they ask for such information, then one should promptly end the session and report the reader.

If one finds that an advisor at a website is not behaving properly or is asking for details that are not connected to the questions asked, then the user can report them in the forum. Also, if they find that the services are lacking in any way or if the user fails to achieve any clarity regarding the matter at hand even after sitting through a long session, then they can register a complaint about that as well. Most psychic reading sites offer a cashback policy which ensures that one does not waste their resources meaninglessly.

About Psychic-Experts.Com

Most websites that are listed in the portal of Psychic-Experts.Com ensure customer satisfaction by providing a direct link or tab through which the users can reach the customer care services. This also ensures that the user has complete privacy about their issues and problems that they are facing in their life.

