Best Gaming Monitor Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: G-SYNC, HP, LG, Samsung & Acer Display Savings Compared by The Consumer Post
Save on 4K, ultrawide and curved gaming monitors at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on gaming monitors
Nov 29, 2019, 04:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top gaming monitor deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at The Consumer Post have published their list of the best 144hz, 4K, ultrawide & curved gaming monitor deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best gaming monitor deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - check the latest deals on top-rated Dell, ASUS, Sceptre, MSI & LG gaming monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on gaming monitors & displays - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors at HP.com
- Save up to $140 on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors
More monitor deals:
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
- Save up to $1,200 on top-rated 4K HP monitors - save on a wide range of Ultra HD 4K/5K displays at the HP online sale
- Save up to $50 on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart - including deals on a range of 4K monitor sizes from 27 inches all the way up to 43 inches
- Save up to 32% on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon - including monitors from recommended brands like Samsung, Acer, Asus, HP and LG
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at Dell.com
- Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com
- Save up to 52% on top-rated HP monitors - check live deals on top-rated HP curved monitors, Ultraslim Full-HD monitors, Ultrawide monitors and gaming monitors
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
- Save up to $150 on Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, MSI & Samsung monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on 4K, 144hz & ultrawide monitors
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A computer gaming monitor is a custom-built monitor rigged with higher visual capabilities for an enhanced entertainment experience. It is typically featured with 144Hz refresh rates and adaptive G-SYNC to prevent screen tearing. It can either be ultrawide like the LG 34GK950F and HP S430c for multi-screen display or curved like the Asus ROG Swift and Samsung C32HG70 for a wider field of vision.
What time does Black Friday start at Amazon and Walmart? This year's Black Friday takes place on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday three days later on December 2nd.
Amazon shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon's 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is typically launched in early November. During Black Friday Week, Amazon further builds excitement by releasing more deals on an hourly basis. Shoppers can expect deep discounts through to Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week in early December. This year Walmart will also be offering their Black Friday deals earlier than ever. Starting from October 25th, Walmart is providing discounts on a number of items including electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods. Walmart's online Black Friday sale normally begins on November 27th whilst its in-store sales typically begin the following night on Thanksgiving.
Black Friday specials remain on offer until Cyber Monday at most retailers. In recent years, Amazon has been extending their deals for an additional week, so shoppers can expect the retailer's deals to be available until the following weekend.
