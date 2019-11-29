Best GoPro HERO Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday (2019): The Best GoPro HERO8, 7, 6 & 5 Camera & Bundle Deals Compared by Retail Egg
Save on GoPro action camera deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best GoPro HERO8, 7 & 6 action camera, accessory & bundle savings for shoppers
Nov 29, 2019, 07:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday GoPro deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Egg have reviewed the top GoPro HERO5, HERO6, HERO7 and HERO8 action camera and bundle Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best GoPro Camera deals:
- Save up to $100 on the latest GoPro HERO 8 Black camera & bundles at GoPro.com - save on HERO8 bundles and shoppers also get $100 off the HERO 8 Black & $50 off the HERO 7 Black when trading in any digital camera
- Save $50 on the GoPro HERO 8 Black action camera at GoPro.com
- Save $150 in bonus value on the GoPro HERO 8 Black Bundle at the GoPro Black Friday sale - includes the new HERO8 Black,Shorty grip, Head Strap, a 32GB SD card and spare battery
- Save on a wide range GoPro HERO 8, HERO 7 Black & Silver & MAX 360 action cameras - at GoPro.com
- Save up to 55% on GoPro HERO 8, 7 & 6 action cameras and bundles at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on the brand new HERO8 camera, in addition to savings on previous generation HERO cameras
- Save up to $100 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black, Silver & White action cameras - at Walmart
- Save $50 on the latest GoPro HERO8 action camera - at Walmart
- Save $50 on the GoPro HERO8 Black action camera - at Amazon
- Save up to 59% on GoPro HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 & HERO 5 waterproof action cameras at Amazon - check deals on bundles, batteries, mounts and accessories
- Save up to $108 on GoPro HERO 7 cameras, kits, cases & accessories - at Amazon
- Save on GoPro action cameras, clamps, accessories & bundles - at B&H Photo Video
GoPro is an American technological giant known for manufacturing versatile cameras. Its latest product, the HERO8 is equipped with Time Warp 2.0, Live Burst and three levels of stabilization. Its predecessor, the HERO7 and HERO6's GP1 processing engine and Hypersmooth capabilities are also notable features that make these models stand out from other competitors. For those who want to capture intense moments without breaking the bank, HERO5 is also a good entry-level action camera.
