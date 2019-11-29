Best GoPro HERO Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday (2019): The Best GoPro HERO8, 7, 6 & 5 Camera & Bundle Deals Compared by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday GoPro deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Egg have reviewed the top GoPro HERO5, HERO6, HERO7 and HERO8 action camera and bundle Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best GoPro Camera deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited.

GoPro is an American technological giant known for manufacturing versatile cameras. Its latest product, the HERO8 is equipped with Time Warp 2.0, Live Burst and three levels of stabilization. Its predecessor, the HERO7 and HERO6's GP1 processing engine and Hypersmooth capabilities are also notable features that make these models stand out from other competitors. For those who want to capture intense moments without breaking the bank, HERO5 is also a good entry-level action camera.

