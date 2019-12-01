Best Gym Equipment Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Bowflex, NordicTrack, Equinox & Life Fitness Exercise Machine Deals Rated by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday gym equipment deals are here. Experts at Retail Fuse have compared the best treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and fitness club membership deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Gym Equipment deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page . Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A home gym is a worthwhile investment for health and fitness. Apart from free weights, a compact cardio machine like the Bowflex Max offers high calorie burning. The NordicTrack FreeStride has full-color touchscreen display though. Life Fitness Company Cybex has a wide selection of equipment as well. Equinox membership is beneficial while the home gym isn't complete yet.

What's special about Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday is named after the increasingly heavy focus on online sales on the Monday that follows Thanksgiving. Most Black Friday deals typically run through Cyber Monday and new promotions on big-ticket items are usually launched throughout the day.

Over 80% of the revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 was from purchases made at Amazon and Walmart.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Retail Fuse