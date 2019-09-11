Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of BSN Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree programs in the US:

25 Best Traditional BSN Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-bachelor-of-nursing-programs )

15 Best Online BSN Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-nursing-programs )

10 Fastest Online BSN Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-accelerated-nursing-programs )

10 Most Affordable Online BSN Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/cheapest-rn-to-bsn-online )

The Top 3 Best Traditional BSN Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Michigan; 2) University of Wisconsin; 3) Texas A&M University. The Top 3 Online BSN Programs for 2020 are: 1) Indiana University; 2) The Ohio State University; 3) Penn State World Campus.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"In recent years, nursing has seen higher education standards," BHD editors explain; "in fact, many hospitals are making a BSN a minimum requirement for new hires." Because of these increasing standards, "many students who know they are dedicated to becoming nurses will choose to go straight through a full 4-year program from the very beginning." The advantages are clear, including "including stronger job market presence and more experiential learning opportunities." With the ability to take on leadership roles, specialize in different areas, and earn a higher pay, the BSN is hardly optional anymore.

Of course, as BHD editors note, "Many nurses seeking their BSN are already working as registered nurses with a diploma or an associate's degree, and for those professionals, online bachelor's completion programs are often the best choice." Today, the choice between an on-campus or online program is simply one of meeting the students' needs. According to the editors, "many reputable universities offer online nursing programs accredited in the same way as their traditional programs." With no sacrifice in quality, the choice comes down to which advantages are more beneficial in each student's situation: the convenience and flexibility of online, or the mentorship and hands-on learning of traditional.

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their health care career options; to learn what skills and training are required; to find what salary they can expect to make; and to get an edge in landing the best jobs. BHD also ranks traditional and online programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs like nursing, health informatics, health care administration, and more.

