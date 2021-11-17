Best Health Degrees Releases National Rankings of Counseling Bachelor's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Health Degrees ( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/ ), an independent, free online source for information on healthcare degrees and careers, has released three rankings of the best Counseling Bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-counseling-degrees )

15 Best Online Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/best-online-counseling-degrees )

10 Most Affordable Online Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2022

( https://www.besthealthdegrees.com/accelerated-counseling-degree-online )

The Top 3 Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR LeTourneau University - Longview, TX

The Top 3 Online Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Washington State University Global Campus - Pullman, WA Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

The Top 3 Fastest Online Counseling Bachelor's Programs for 2022 are:

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, KY Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA Jessup University - Rocklin, CA

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"Of all college and university majors, Psychology is the most popular and career opportunities are abundant, according to the American Psychological Association," Best Health Degrees editors explain; "Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects careers for mental health counselors with a bachelor's degree to grow 23 percent through 2024 which is much faster than the national average." As they go on to explain, "If you have a passion for helping people and have good listening skills, excellent communication abilities, along with strong people skills, you have the basic qualities needed to be a Mental Health or Rehabilitation Counselor." The editors state, "An undergraduate degree in psychology with a specialization in counseling will prepare you for entry-level careers working with licensed social workers or psychologists in substance abuse, mental health, and behavioral disorders." They explain, "The Center for Disease Control reported that, in 2019, 19.2% of Americans had received some form of mental health counseling."

Best Health Degrees provides current information that aspiring healthcare professionals need to explore their career options.

All Institutions in the Best Counseling Bachelor's Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Alaska Pacific University - Anchorage, AK

Averett University - Danville, VA

Capella University - Minneapolis, MN

Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA

Clarks Summit University - Clarks Summit, PA

Coker University - Hartsville, SC

Colorado Christian University - Lakewood, CO

Cornerstone University - Grand Rapids, MI

Crown College (MN) - St Bonifacius, MN

Curry College - Milton, MA

Delaware Valley University - Doylestown, PA

East Central University - Ada, OK

Eastern Kentucky University - Richmond, KY

Ecclesia College - Springdale, AR

Emmanuel College (GA) - Franklin Springs, GA

Emmanuel College (MA) - Boston, MA

Faulkner University - Montgomery, AL

Georgian Court University w/ Rutgers School of Health Professions - Lakewood, NJ

Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

Jessup University - Rocklin, CA

Johnson & Wales University - Providence, RI

Kansas Wesleyan University - Salina, KS

Kentucky Christian University - Grayson, KY

LeTourneau University - Longview, TX

Lesley University - Cambridge, MA

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Life Pacific University - San Dimas, CA

Maryville College (TN) - Maryville, TN

Mid-Atlantic Christian University - Elizabeth City, NC

Morningside College (Iowa) - Sioux City, IA

Oak Hills Christian College - Bemidji, MN

Oklahoma Baptist University - Shawnee, OK

Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR

Ottawa University - Ottawa, KS

Paine College - Augusta, GA

Prescott College - Prescott, AZ

Regent University - Virginia Beach, VA

Saint Leo University - St Leo, FL

Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH

Southwestern Assemblies of God University - Waxahachie, TX

Trinity College of Florida - Trinity, FL

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of South Dakota - Vermillion, SD

Washington Adventist University - Takoma Park, MD

Washington State University Global Campus - Pullman, WA

William James College - Newton, MA

