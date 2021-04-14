Best Impellers for Centrifugal Pumps that Never Corrode in Seawater or Wastewater Applications

All SIMS Pumps, Impellers, and Pump Parts are computer-engineered, designed, and precision machined (never cast, or molded), with the objective of maximizing longevity, reliability, and efficiency. As a result, SIMSITE® Products are gradually taking market share from more traditional materials and products.

For over 100 years, SIMS PUMP has been a leader in pump technology. SIMSITE® Impellers, Pumps, Line Shaft Bushings, Mechanical Seals, Guide Bearings offer better solutions and reliability for the Customer. SIMS PUMP continues to be a leader in innovative pump solutions for corrosion, erosion, electrolysis, performance, efficiency, and cavitation applications.

SIMSITE® Composite Impellers are superior to all other impellers on the market because they NEVER CORRODE in Seawater, Brine, Wastewater, Sewage, or Chlorinated water applications, and are excellent for many chemical applications. Additionally, Simsite Casing Rings seal against the pump casing preventing "pump wash out" of the casing landing areas that is a common maintenance problem with centrifugal pumps.

Since 1919, SIMS has focused on complete customer satisfaction with every product manufactured. A unique unconditional customer guarantee is made possible by the highest standards of engineering, manufacture, and customer service.

All SIMSITE® Non-metallic Impellers are 100% machined on the inside as well as the outside from solid blocks of the patented SIMSITE® structural composite, which offers Superior Mechanical Strength, Perfect Balance, Better Performance, Smoother Surfaces, and Longer Life and Higher Efficiency!

Contact Information:

John A. Kozel

President

SIMS PUMP Valve Company, Inc.

1314 Park Avenue

Hoboken, New Jersey 07030 USA

Office: 1-201-792-0600

Mobile: 1-201-323-6087 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SIMS PUMP Valve Company, Inc.

