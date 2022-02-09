Best-in-class companies in Asia-Pacific Recognized by the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices

"This prestigious recognition is presented to companies that inspire growth. We celebrate those who are paving the way in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development, amidst the changing business landscape. They are the game changers," said Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. The selection process utilizes real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation, and the winners represent the best of the best in Asia-Pacific.

The 12 awards presented were segmented into global, regional, and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 and 2021 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Global & Regional Titles

2021 Global AI-enabled Drug Discovery Entrepreneurial Company of the Year - Insilico Medicine

2021 Global Medical Gloves Technology Innovation Leadership Award - Smart Glove Holdings

2021 Global Mobile Content Solutions and Services Entrepreneurial Company of the Year - Forest Interactive

2021 Global Telecom DC Power Product Leadership Award - ZTE Corporation

2022 Global Power Electronics for Carbon Neutrality Company of the Year - TMEIC

2021 Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Competitive Strategy Leadership Award - Vertiv

2021 Asia-Pacific UPS Customer Value Leadership Award – Vertiv

Country Titles

2021 Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year - Probe CX

2021 Indonesia CRO Customer Value Leadership Award - PT. Prodia Diacro Laboratories

2021 Indonesia Paints and Coatings Enabling Technology Leadership Award - PT. Mowilex Indonesia

2021 Malaysia Domestic Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award - VADS Business Process Sdn Bhd

2022 Malaysia Emerging Hospital Company of the Year - ParkCity Medical Centre

