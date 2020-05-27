BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company's results were adversely impacted by operational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "In the first quarter of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we focused our efforts on three key priorities: ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers, rapidly resuming operations, and committing our resources to the global fight against COVID-19. These efforts could not have been accomplished without the extraordinary efforts of our employees, franchisees, suppliers and partners. As we entered the second quarter, all of our business lines had swiftly returned to normal operations, and I am pleased to report that the demand for our integrated supply chain and logistics services are robust as consumer purchasing habits have shifted deeper online. Our fundamentals are strong with continued high growth in e-commerce, a laser-sharp focus on increased operational efficiencies, and our plans to streamline sales and marketing in addition to general and administrative functions, all of which can drive improved profitability in 2020.

Strategically, we continued to optimize our logistics networks during the quarter by further improving route planning and automation, integrating our comprehensive solutions to create revenue and cost synergies, and enhancing overall quality of service. In addition, we are exploring ways to sharpen our strategic focus, with one potential option being the spin-off of certain business units that are in early stages of development with the intent of moving the company to profitability while allowing those units to independently raise capital for future growth," concluded Mr. Chou.

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "While the COVID-19 outbreak brought many unique challenges to our business, we are witnessing a strong recovery and rebound. In the first quarter, however, our Net Loss widened as parcel and freight volume along with associated costs were negatively impacted by prolonged work stoppages and travel restrictions. Despite these factors, our balance sheet remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaling over RMB4.2 billion at the end of the quarter. As the impact from the pandemic subsides, we are confident in the long-term operating profitability of our core logistics and supply chain businesses."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020:

Revenue was RMB5,465.5 million ( US$771.9 million ), a decrease of 20.5% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to disruptions in our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to our customers through downward price adjustments.

was ( ), a decrease of 20.5% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to disruptions in our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to our customers through downward price adjustments. Gross Loss was RMB176.6 million ( US$24.9 million ), compared to gross profit of RMB292.7 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to loss of revenue and extra costs incurred due to the pandemic. Gross Margin was negative 3.2%, a decrease of 7.5 percentage points YoY.

was ( ), compared to gross profit of in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to loss of revenue and extra costs incurred due to the pandemic. was negative 3.2%, a decrease of 7.5 percentage points YoY. Net Loss was RMB750.8 million ( US$106.0 million ), compared to Net Loss of RMB233.4 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Loss (1)(2) was RMB712.1 million ( US$100.6 million ), compared to non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB208.4 million in the same period of 2019.

was ( ), compared to Net Loss of in the same period of 2019. was ( ), compared to non-GAAP Net Loss of in the same period of 2019. Diluted EPS (3) was negative RMB1.91 (US$0.27) , compared to negative RMB0.60 in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3)(4) was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.26) , compared to negative RMB0.53 in the same period of 2019.

was negative , compared to negative in the same period of 2019. was negative , compared to negative in the same period of 2019. EBITDA(3)(5) was negative RMB616.5 million ( US$87.1 million ), compared to negative RMB101.1 in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(3)(6) was negative RMB580.3 million ( US$82.0 million ), compared to negative RMB79.1 in the same period of 2019.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGIC UPDATES(6)

Core Logistics and Supply Chain

The Company's results were adversely impacted by business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in mid-January, the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in travel restrictions and quarantines in China that negatively affected the Company's operations and caused lower productivity from late January to late March. By the end of March, recovery of the Company's services across China had been completed, including the reopening of all hubs, sortation centers and Cloud order fulfillment centers (OFC), as well as the resumption of all businesses.

Aside from mobilizing its workforces and partners to maintain service and ensure health and safety during the pandemic, the Company's key strategic focuses during the quarter included:

Optimization of logistics and supply chain network: the Company improved its transportation efficiency for both express and freight by capacity sharing. In addition, the Company continued to enhance automation for its hubs and sortation centers to drive down unit costs.

the Company improved its transportation efficiency for both express and freight by capacity sharing. In addition, the Company continued to enhance automation for its hubs and sortation centers to drive down unit costs. Emphasis on synergies across business units: the Company stressed the e-commerce aspect of its transportation service as well as its supply chain management business. This helped the Company to achieve strong business-to-consumer (B2C) order growth during the quarter.

the Company stressed the e-commerce aspect of its transportation service as well as its supply chain management business. This helped the Company to achieve strong business-to-consumer (B2C) order growth during the quarter. Improvement of service quality: the Company continued to improve quality of services by enhancing network flexibility, density of last-mile service outlets, and customer experience.

BEST Express - Parcel volume decreased by 1.9% YoY compared to an overall market increase of 3.2 %(7). While it is the Company's annual practice to shut down the majority of services over the Chinese New Year holiday period to allow franchisees to return home to celebrate, this year's work stoppage was extended by over one month beyond the Chinese New Year holiday period due to the pandemic. Daily volume rebounded in late March as recovery accelerated, partially offsetting declines in February and early March. Despite challenging operating conditions, average cost per parcel decreased by 14.0% YoY.

BEST Freight - Freight volume decreased by 15.3% YoY in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was caused by the extended work stoppages after the Chinese New Year holiday period, in addition to deceleration of manufacturing activities and disruption of supply chains that reduced demand for business-to-business freight services. Since late March, when businesses began to return to normal operations in China, freight volume has rebounded sharply with strong demand.

BEST Supply Chain Management - Total number of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) orders fulfilled increased by 34.9% YoY. The increase was due to strong demand for online shopping and strategic shift to grow franchised cloud OFC business. The number of franchised OFCs increased by 28.5% YoY to 302. However, Business-to-Business (B2B) orders decreased due to temporary pandemic-related business closure of our customers.

BEST UCargo - The number of registered drivers on the UCargo mobile app more than tripled YoY to 209,537. Total number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform decreased by 6.4% YoY due to severe disruptions in supply chains and travel restrictions across China.

BEST Capital - As of March 31, 2020, BEST Capital had provided financing solutions to 11,159 trucks in total, a quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") increase of 5.0% compared to December 31, 2019.

BEST Store +

Demand for Store+ services was robust during the pandemic as more membership and franchised stores went online for procurement and fulfillment. Gross margin per order fulfilled continued to improve YoY despite challenging operating conditions as a result of the Company's strategy of focusing on quality of orders. Total number of orders fulfilled decreased by 4.6% YoY due to decline in orders from temporary pandemic-related closure of self-operated WoWo stores. These order declines were offset by increased orders from membership and franchised stores.

BEST Global

Global continued with strong momentum in Southeast Asia. Parcel volume in Thailand increased by 96.3% QoQ to 5.11 million, while parcel volume in Vietnam increased by 46.0% QoQ to 3.73 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended

% Change YoY

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2020

2019 VS

2018

2020 VS

2019 Express Parcel Volume

(in '000) 950,498

1,340,540

1,315,525

41.0%

(1.9%) Freight Volume (Tonne in

'000) 985

1,268

1,074

28.8%

(15.3%) Supply Chain Management

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 45,345

61,964

83,596

36.7%

34.9% UCargo Number of

Transactions (in '000) 39

120

112

208.5%

(6.4%) Store+ Total Number of

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 587

556

530

(5.4%)

(4.6%) Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) -

237

8,840

-

3,624.3%

Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report

On May 7, 2020, the Company released its second ESG report, which can be accessed via the following link: http://www.best-inc.com/2019ESGReportIIvPUB.pdf .

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment







Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue % Change

YoY Core logistics and

supply chain:













Express 4,267,959 62.1%

3,366,687 475,467 61.6% (21.1%) Freight 987,930 14.4%

683,520 96,532 12.5% (30.8%) Supply Chain

Management 534,637 7.8%

407,592 57,563 7.5% (23.8%) UCargo 441,187 6.4%

380,549 53,744 7.0% (13.7%) Capital 48,392 0.7%

48,485 6,847 0.9% 0.2% Total core logistics

and supply chain 6,280,105 91.4%

4,886,833 690,153 89.4% (22.2%) Store+ 553,522 8.1%

462,835 65,365 8.5% (16.4%) Global 40,947 0.6%

115,788 16,352 2.1% 182.8% Total Revenue 6,874,574 100%

5,465,456 771,870 100.0% (20.5%)

Core Logistics and Supply Chain

Express Service Revenue decreased by 21.1% YoY to RMB3,366.7 million ( US$475.5 million ) from RMB4,268.0 million , primarily due to a 19.6% YoY decrease in average selling price (ASP) per parcel and a 1.9% YoY decrease in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP is attributable to competitive market dynamics and the pass-through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to customers.

( ) from , primarily due to a 19.6% YoY decrease in average selling price (ASP) per parcel and a 1.9% YoY decrease in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP is attributable to competitive market dynamics and the pass-through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to customers. Freight Service Revenue decreased by 30.8% YoY to RMB683.5 million ( US$96.5 million ) from RMB987.9 million , primarily due to a 15.3% YoY decrease in freight volume, and the pass-through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to customers which contributed to a 18.3% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.

( ) from , primarily due to a 15.3% YoY decrease in freight volume, and the pass-through of a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees to customers which contributed to a 18.3% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 23.8% YoY to RMB407.6 million ( US$57.6 million ) from RMB534.6 million , primarily due to pandemic-related decrease in B2B service revenue.

( ) from , primarily due to pandemic-related decrease in B2B service revenue. BEST UCargo Revenue decreased by 13.7% YoY to RMB380.5 million ( US$53.7 million ) from RMB441.2 million , due to decreases in the number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform.

( ) from , due to decreases in the number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform. BEST Capital Revenue increased by 0.2% YoY to RMB48.5 million ( US$6.8 million ) from RMB48.4 million .

BEST Store+ - Revenue decreased by 16.4% YoY to RMB462.8 million (US$65.4 million) from RMB553.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from self-operated WoWo, membership and franchised stores due to temporary store closures during the pandemic.

BEST Global - Revenue increased by 182.8% YoY to RMB115.8 million (US$16.4 million) from RMB40.9 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Thailand and Vietnam.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment









Three Months Ended





March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

% of Revenue (In '000, except for %) RMB % of Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Change

YoY Core logistics and

supply chain















Express (4,137,708) 96.9%

(3,491,321) (493,069) 103.7%

6.8ppts Freight (954,715) 96.6%

(816,435) (115,302) 119.4%

22.8ppts Supply Chain Management. (513,054) 96.0%

(404,446) (57,119) 99.2%

3.2ppts UCargo (432,681) 98.1%

(373,039) (52,683) 98.0%

(0.1ppts) Capital (12,640) 26.1%

(7,057) (997) 14.6%

(11.5ppts) Total for core logistics

and supply chain (6,050,798) 96.3%

(5,092,298) (719,170) 104.2%

7.9ppts Store+ (483,445) 87.3%

(401,475) (56,699) 86.7%

(0.6ppts) Global (47,625) 116.3%

(148,318) (20,947) 128.1%

11.8ppts Total Cost of Revenue (6,581,868) 95.7%

(5,642,091) (796,816) 103.2%

7.5ppts

Cost of Revenue was RMB5,642.1 million (US$796.8 million) or 103.2% of revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to RMB6,581.9 million or 95.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase of 7.5 percentage points in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and additional costs incurred due to the pandemic.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne









Three Months Ended

% Change (in RMB, unless otherwise noted) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020

YoY Express:







Average Cost Per Parcel 3.09 2.65

(14.0%) Average Transportation Cost Per Parcel 0.82 0.69

(16.1%) Average Labor Cost Per Parcel 0.29 0.26

(8.8%) Average Lease Cost Per Parcel 0.13 0.15

14.8% Average Other Cost Per Parcel 0.17 0.15

(13.3%) Average Last-mile Cost Per Parcel 1.68 1.40

(16.4%) Freight:







Average Cost Per Tonne 752.7 759.9

1.0% Average Transportation Cost Per Tonne 365.2 309.1

(15.4%) Average Labor Cost Per Tonne 107.9 114.7

6.3% Average Lease Cost Per Tonne 69.7 99.8

43.3% Average Other Cost Per Tonne 52.3 72.9

39.4% Average Last-mile Cost Per Tonne 157.6 163.4

3.7%

Express Service Average Cost per Parcel decreased by 14.0%, primarily attributable to lower last-mile, transportation, and labor costs, offset by a temporary increase in fixed costs per parcel due to the pandemic.

Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne increased by 1.0% YoY, primarily due to a temporary increase in costs per tonne caused by the pandemic, offset by a temporary government waiver of highway toll fees.

Gross Loss was RMB176.6 million (US$24.9 million), compared to gross profit of RMB292.7 million in the same quarter of 2019; Gross Margin was negative 3.2%, compared to positive 4.3% in the same quarter of 2019.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category









Three Months Ended





March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% of Revenue

Change

YoY Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses (480,344) 7.0%

(519,496) (73,367) 9.5%

2.5ppts Adjusted for SBC

Expenses (19,582) 0.3%

(34,237) (4,835) 0.6%

0.3ppts Adjusted Selling, General

and

Administrative Expenses (460,762) 6.7%

(485,259) (68,532) 8.9%

2.2ppts Research and

Development Expenses (54,019) 0.8%

(60,315) (8,518) 1.1%

0.3ppts Adjusted for

SBC Expenses (2,176) 0.0%

(1,354) (191) 0.0%

(0ppts) Adjusted Research and

Development Expenses (51,843) 0.8%

(58,961) (8,327) 1.1%

0.3ppts Total Operating Expenses (534,363) 7.8%

(579,811) (81,885) 10.6%

2.8ppts Adjusted for

SBC Expenses (21,758) 0.3%

(35,591) (5,026) 0.6%

0.3ppts Adjusted Total

Operating Expenses (512,605) 7.5%

(544,220) (76,859) 10.0%

2.5ppts

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB485.3 million (US$68.5 million) or 8.9% of revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to RMB460.8 million or 6.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase in adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to an one-time increase in bad-debt provision of approximately RMB27 million resulting from adopting ASC 326 Estimate Credit Loss, and additional investment of approximately RMB10 million in Global operations, partially offset by the decrease of SG&A expenses from our core logistics and supply chain businesses.

Adjusted Research and Development Expenses were RMB59.0 million (US$8.3 million) or 1.1% of revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to RMB51.8 million, or 0.8% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase in adjusted research and development expenses was primarily attributable to the hiring of additional IT professionals.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB36.2 million (US$5.1 million), compared to RMB22.0 million in the same quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, approximately RMB0.6 million (US$0.09 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB31.5 million (US$4.4 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB580.3 million (US$82.0 million), compared to negative RMB79.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 10.6%, compared to negative 1.2% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 by segment.

Table 5 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Core logistics and supply chain



(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated(8) Total Adjusted EBITDA (198,376) (184,454) (33,849) (27,630) 20,982

(77,692) (64,399) (14,887) (580,305) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (5.9%) (27.0%) (8.3%) (7.3%) 43.3%

(16.8%) (55.6%) - (10.6%)

Core Logistics and Supply Chain - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB423.3 million (US$59.8 million), compared to RMB123.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 8.7%, compared to 2.0% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Store+ - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB77.7 million (US$11.0 million), compared to negative RMB74.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 16.8% compared to negative 13.5% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Global - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB64.4 million (US$9.1 million), compared to negative RMB22.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 55.6% compared to negative 54.8% in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss

Net Loss in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB750.8 million (US$106.0 million), compared to Net Loss of RMB233.4 million in the same period of 2019. Excluding the impact of SBC expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-GAAP Net Loss in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB712.1 million (US$100.6 million), compared to non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB208.4 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net income/loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 by segment.

Table 6 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Core logistics and supply chain



(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated(9) Total Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) (276,077) (199,484) (44,956) (27,731) 16,276

(79,715) (66,928) (33,448) (712,063)

Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS

Diluted EPS in first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB1.91, based on a weighted average of 389.8 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This compared to negative RMB0.60 on a weighted average of 387.6 million diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2019. Excluding SBC expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of equity investment, non-GAAP diluted EPS in first quarter 2020 was negative RMB1.81, compared to negative RMB0.53 in the same period of 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,236.1 million (US$598.3 million), compared to RMB5,014.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB1,293.5 million (US$182.7 million), compared to RMB205.6 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in net cash used in operating activities was mainly due to the increase in net loss of RMB517.4 million (US$73.1 million), which was mainly attributable to decreases in parcel and freight volume and extra costs due to prolonged work stoppages and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the increase from change in accounts and note payables of RMB681.6 million (US$96.3 million), partially offset by the decrease from change in accounts receivables and due from related parties in the aggregate amount of RMB97.7 million (US$13.8 million), both of which were primarily attributable to the temporary slow-down in core logistics and supply chain business caused by COVID 19 pandemic.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB345.9 million (US$48.9 million), or 6.3% of total revenue in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to CAPEX of RMB206.2 million, or 3.0% of total revenue, in the same period of 2019. The increase in CAPEX was primarily due to planned upgrades of automation systems in major hubs, sortation centers, and Cloud OFCs, which included investments in high-speed automated sorting lines, dimension and weight scanning systems.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 390.9 million ordinary shares outstanding(10). Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

BEST continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is therefore unable to provide full-year financial guidance for 2020 at this time. The Company is closely monitoring the situation and plans to provide more information during its second quarter 2020 earnings call based on the most current information it will have at that time.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST 's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST 's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019 2020

RMB RMB US$ Revenue





Express 4,267,959 3,366,687 475,467 Freight 987,930 683,520 96,532 Supply Chain Management 534,637 407,592 57,563 UCargo 441,187 380,549 53,744 Capital 48,392 48,485 6,847 Store+ 553,522 462,835 65,365 Global 40,947 115,788 16,352 Total Revenue 6,874,574 5,465,456 771,870 Cost of Revenue





Express (4,137,708) (3,491,321) (493,069) Freight (954,715) (816,435) (115,302) Supply Chain Management (513,054) (404,446) (57,119) UCargo (432,681) (373,039) (52,683) Capital (12,640) (7,057) (997) Store+ (483,445) (401,475) (56,699) Global (47,625) (148,318) (20,947) Total Cost of Revenue (6,581,868) (5,642,091) (796,816) Gross Profit 292,706 (176,635) (24,946) Selling Expenses (193,267) (218,777) (30,897) General and Administrative Expenses (287,077) (300,719) (42,470) Research and

Development Expenses (54,019) (60,315) (8,518) Total Operating Expenses (534,363) (579,811) (81,885) Loss from Operations (241,657) (756,446) (106,831) Interest Income 24,025 21,585 3,049 Interest Expense (26,048) (33,172) (4,685) Foreign Exchange Loss (1,868) (149) (21) Other Income 20,559 33,934 4,792 Other Expense (4,695) (12,324) (1,740) Loss before Income Tax and Share of Net

Loss of Equity Investees (229,684) (746,572) (105,436) Income Tax Expense (3,692) (4,150) (586) Loss before Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (233,376) (750,722) (106,022) Share of Net Loss of Equity Investees (35) (30) (4) Net Loss (233,411) (750,752) (106,026) Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,353) (7,860) (1,110) Net loss attributable to Best Inc. (231,058) (742,892) (104,916) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (231,058) (742,892) (104,916)















Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)









As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,994,683

1,262,267 178,266 Restricted Cash 1,786,832

1,650,233 233,057 Accounts and Notes Receivables 1,229,083

995,314 140,565 Inventories 140,006

150,908 21,312 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 2,750,126

2,673,991 377,640 Short‑term Investments 1,057,598

829,376 117,130 Lease Rental Receivables 483,363

485,199 68,523 Amounts Due from Related Parties 246,758

145,649 20,570 Total Current Assets 9,688,449

8,192,937 1,157,063 Non‑current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 2,939,379

3,237,194 457,179 Intangible Assets, Net 121,587

117,351 16,573 Goodwill 490,986

493,183 69,651 Long‑term Investments 230,855

230,825 32,599 Non‑current Deposits 127,191

134,895 19,051 Other Non‑current Assets 346,645

359,367 50,752 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 4,378,804

4,257,686 601,300 Lease Rental Receivables 993,260

936,464 132,254 Restricted Cash 175,700

494,270 69,804 Total non‑current Assets 9,804,407

10,261,235 1,449,163 Total Assets 19,492,856

18,454,172 2,606,226 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Short‑term Bank Loans 2,510,500

3,036,900 428,892 Securitization Debt 104,899

90,568 12,791 Accounts and Notes Payable 3,391,383

2,589,115 365,653 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 2,023,263

2,095,455 295,934 Customer Advances and Deposits and

Deferred Revenue 1,489,510

1,387,730 195,985 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,035,252

1,114,481 157,395 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,363

1,436 203 Amounts Due to Related Parties 6,140

3,611 510 Income Tax Payable 7,358

7,231 1,021 Total Current Liabilities 10,569,668

10,326,527 1,458,384 Non-current Liabilities







Convertible Senior Notes 1,360,208

1,384,947 195,592 Operating Lease Liabilities 3,482,634

3,349,763 473,077 Financing Lease Liabilities 2,072

2,657 375 Deferred Tax Liabilities 25,806

25,154 3,552 Other Non‑current Liabilities 137,184

171,692 24,248 Long-term Bank Loan -

74,256 10,487 Total Non‑current Liabilities 5,007,904

5,008,469 707,331

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)

(In Thousands)









As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

RMB

RMB US$ Total Liabilities 15,577,572

15,334,996 2,165,715 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,670 Treasury Shares -

(41,546) (5,867) Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,353,400

19,390,533 2,738,466 Accumulated Deficit (15,621,672)

(16,420,310) (2,318,991) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 163,196

178,041 25,144 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 3,920,912

3,132,706 442,422 Non-controlling Interests (5,628)

(13,530) (1,911) Total Shareholders' Equity 3,915,284

3,119,176 440,511 Total Liability and Shareholders'

Equity 19,492,856

18,454,172 2,606,226

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 2020

RMB RMB US$ Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (205,550) (1,293,513) (182,679) Net Cash (Used in) / Generated from

Investing Activities (188,755) 113,917 16,088 Net Cash Generated from Financing Activities 356,792 604,985 85,440 Exchange Rate Effect on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash (27,401) 24,166 3,413 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash (64,914) (550,445) (77,738) Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

at Beginning of Period 2,999,408 3,957,215 558,865 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

at End of Period 2,934,494 3,406,770 481,127

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 7 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Core logistics and supply chain



(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated(11) Total Net Income/(Loss) (280,448) (202,811) (48,350) (28,673) 16,216

(83,879) (69,940) (52,867) (750,752) Add



















Depreciation &

Amortization 77,217 15,030 10,969 101 517

3,949 3,731 6,974 118,488 Interest Expense - - - - -

- - 33,172 33,172 Income Tax Expense 484 - 138 - 4,189

(385) (276) - 4,150 Subtract



















Interest Income - - - - -

- - (21,585) (21,585) EBITDA (202,747) (187,781) (37,243) (28,572) 20,922

(80,315) (66,485) (34,306) (616,527) Add



















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 4,371 3,327 3,394 942 60

2,623 2,086 19,419 36,222 Adjusted EBITDA (198,376) (184,454) (33,849) (27,630) 20,982

(77,692) (64,399) (14,887) (580,305) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (5.9%) (27.0%) (8.3%) (7.3%) 43.3%

(16.8%) (55.6%) - (10.6%)

























































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Core logistics and supply chain



(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated(12) Total Net Income/(Loss) 13,504 (25,489) (25,087) (560) 37,631

(79,355) (25,466) (128,589) (233,411) Add



















Depreciation &

Amortization 83,861 12,655 14,038 55 417

3,953 2,148 9,448 126,575 Interest Expense - - - - -

- - 26,048 26,048 Income Tax

Expense - - - - 4,490

(532) (266) - 3,692 Subtract



















Interest Income - - - - -

- - (24,025) (24,025) EBITDA 97,365 (12,834) (11,049) (505) 42,538

(75,934) (23,584) (117,118) (101,121) Add



















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 2,586 1,726 2,636 485 50

1,430 1,135 11,995 22,043 Adjusted EBITDA 99,951 (11,108) (8,413) (20) 42,588

(74,504) (22,449) (105,123) (79,078) Adjusted EBITDA

Margin 2.3% (1.1%) (1.6%) 0.0% 88.0%

(13.5%) (54.8%) - (1.2%)























The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss margin for the periods indicated:

Table 8 – Reconciliation of non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Core logistics and supply chain



(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated(13) Total Net Income/(Loss) (280,448) (202,811) (48,350) (28,673) 16,216

(83,879) (69,940) (52,867) (750,752) Add



















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 4,371 3,327 3,394 942 60

2,623 2,086 19,419 36,222 Amortization of

Intangible Assets

Resulting from

Business

Acquisition - - - - -

1,541 926 - 2,467 Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) (276,077) (199,484) (44,956) (27,731) 16,276

(79,715) (66,928) (33,448) (712,063) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin (8.2%) (29.2%) (11.0%) (7.3%) 33.6%

(17.2%) (57.8%) - (13.0%)























Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Core logistics and supply chain



(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated(14) Total Net Income/(Loss) 13,504 (25,489) (25,087) (560) 37,631

(79,355) (25,466) (128,589) (233,411) Add



















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 2,586 1,726 2,636 485 50

1,430 1,135 11,995 22,043 Amortization of

Intangible Assets

Resulting from

Business

Acquisition - - - - -

2,128 890 - 3,018 Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) 16,090 (23,763) (22,451) (75) 37,681

(75,797) (23,441) (116,594) (208,350) Non-GAAP Net

Loss Margin 0.4% (2.4%) (4.2%) 0.0% 77.9%

(13.7%) (57.2%) - (3.0%)

























The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for the periods indicated:

Table 9 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2020 (In '000) RMB

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (231,058)

(742,892) (104,916) Add







Share-based Compensation Expenses 22,043

36,222 5,115 Amortization of Intangible Assets Resulting from

Business Acquisitions 3,018

2,467 348 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders for Computing

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (205,997)

(704,203) (99,453) Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

During the Quarter







Diluted 387,629,232

389,754,775 389,754,775 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 387,629,232

389,754,775 389,754,775 Diluted EPS (0.60)

(1.91) (0.27) Add







Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per share 0.07

0.10 0.01 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (0.53)

(1.81) (0.26)











Notes:

(1) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (2) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. (3) Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period. (4) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, or non-GAAP diluted EPS, represents diluted earnings per share excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (5) EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (6) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. (7) Based on data published by State Post Bureau of the PRC. - For First Quarter of 2020 data, see State Post Bureau of the PRC Published Post Industry Operation Statistics

for First Quarter of 2020, State Post Bureau of the PRC, April 13, 2020, available in Chinese at

http://www.spb.gov.cn/xw/dtxx_15079/202004/t20200413_2087010.html (8) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (9) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (10) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. (11) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (12) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (13) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (14) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

