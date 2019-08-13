BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"BEST's integrated supply chain and logistics networks continued to deliver strong results despite competitive market dynamics and ongoing industry consolidation. I am pleased to report we reduced net loss significantly year-over-year while achieved positive non-GAAP net income for the first time during a second quarter. Our core segments of Express, Freight, and Supply Chain Management continued to gain market shares, lower costs and improve operating efficiency, while Store+ continued to optimize its operation to reduce losses. Others segment delivered tremendous growth and is contributing to future growth of the Company," said Johnny Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST. "Looking ahead, we are focused on executing our strategy of achieving solid revenue growth, market share gain, cost structure improvement, quality of service, profitability and investing in the future. I'm more confident than ever that our technology enabled integrated supply chain and logistics platform is the right formula for long-term success."

"We had a strong second quarter. The Company's revenue was RMB8.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.5%. Revenue ex-Store+ business increased by over 34.8% year-over-year. We recorded adjusted EBITDA of RMB148.2 million, an improvement of 256% year-over-year; adjusted EBITDA ex-Store+ was RMB 247.2 million. Non-GAAP net income was RMB6.5 million compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB55.5 million year-over-year; non-GAAP net income ex-Store+ was RMB107.0 million," said Jenny Pan, BEST's principal accounting officer. "We believe our continued focus on top-line growth combined with operational efficiency and excellence will keep us on track to achieve our goal of turning net income positive for the full year 2019."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue was RMB8,788.1 million ( US$1,280.1 million ), an increase of 30.5% year-over-year ("YoY"). Revenue ex-Store + was RMB7,997.6 million ( US$1,165.0 million ), an increase of 34.8% YoY.

- Express Service Revenue increased 30.4% YoY to RMB5,446.4 million ( US$793.4 million ).

- Freight Service Revenue increased 26.8% YoY to RMB1,305.8 million ( US$190.2 million ).

- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased 20.1% YoY to RMB598.7 million ( US$87.2 million ).

- Store + Service Revenue decreased 1.0% YoY to RMB790.6 million ( US$115.2 million ).

- Others [1] Service Revenue increased 183.1% YoY to RMB646.6 million ( US$94.2 million ).

was ( ), an increase of 30.5% year-over-year ("YoY"). was ( ), an increase of 34.8% YoY. - Express Service Revenue increased 30.4% YoY to ( ). - Freight Service Revenue increased 26.8% YoY to ( ). - Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased 20.1% YoY to ( ). - Store Service Revenue decreased 1.0% YoY to ( ). - Others Service Revenue increased 183.1% YoY to million ( ). Gross Profit was RMB520.1 million ( US$75.8 million ), an increase of 24.5% YoY; and Gross Profit Margin was 5.9%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points YoY. Gross Profit ex-Store + was RMB437.0 million ( US$63.7 million ), an increase of 23.5% YoY; and Gross Profit Margin ex-Store + was 5.5%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points YoY.

was ( ), an increase of 24.5% YoY; and was 5.9%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points YoY. was ( ), an increase of 23.5% YoY; and was 5.5%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points YoY. Net Loss was RMB22.4 million ( US$3.3 million ), an improvement of 76.1% YoY; and Non-GAAP Net Income [2][3] was RMB6.5 million ( US$0.9 million ), compared to Non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB55.5 million in the same period of 2018. Net Income ex-Store + was RMB81.8 million ( US$11.9 million ); and Non-GAAP Net Income ex-Store + [2][3] was RMB107.0 million ( US$15.6 million ).

was ( ), an improvement of 76.1% YoY; and was ( ), compared to Non-GAAP Net Loss of in the same period of 2018. was ( ); and was ( ). Diluted EPS [4] was negative RMB0.05 (US$0.01) , compared to negative RMB0.25 in the same period of 2018; and Non-GAAP diluted EPS [3][5] was RMB0.02 (US$0.003) , compared to negative RMB0.15 in the same period of 2018.

was negative , compared to negative in the same period of 2018; and was , compared to negative in the same period of 2018. EBITDA [3][6] was RMB122.0 million ( US$17.8 million ), compared to RMB6.4 million in the same period of 2018; and Adjusted EBITDA [3][6] was RMB148.2 million ( US$21.6 million ), compared to RMB41.6 million in the same period of 2018. EBITDA [3][6] ex-Store + was RMB222.9 million ( US$32.5 million ); and Adjusted EBITDA [3][6] ex-Store + was RMB247.2 million ( US$36.0 million ).

was ( ), compared to in the same period of 2018; and was ( ), compared to in the same period of 2018. was ( ); and was ( ). Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities was RMB334.2 million ( US$48.7 million ), compared to RMB432.4 million in the same period of 2018.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS[7]

BEST Express:

Table 1 – BEST Express Key Operating Metrics



Three Months Ended

% Change (in RMB, unless otherwise noted) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019

YoY Parcel Volume (in '000) 1,280,050 1,906,863

49.0% BEST Express Market Share[8] (%) 10.53% 12.20%

1.7ppts Average Revenue Per Parcel 3.26 2.86

(12.4%) Average Cost Per Parcel 3.08 2.73

(11.6%) Average Transportation Cost Per Parcel 0.87 0.71

(17.7%) Average Labor Cost Per Parcel 0.34 0.23

(31.5%) Average Lease Cost Per Parcel 0.11 0.09

(15.0%) Average Other Cost Per Parcel 0.19 0.14

(25.2%) Average Last-mile Cost Per Parcel 1.57 1.56

(2.1%) Gross Profit per Parcel 0.18 0.13

(28.4%) Hubs & Sortation Centers (as of period end) 128 97

(24.2%)

Strong growth and market share gain: Express parcel volume increased by 49.0% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to industry wide YoY growth rate of 28.4% [9] ; increased express market share to 12.2%, compared to 10.5% in the same period of 2018.

Express parcel volume increased by 49.0% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to industry wide YoY growth rate of 28.4% ; increased express market share to 12.2%, compared to 10.5% in the same period of 2018. Continued unit cost reduction: Reduced average cost per parcel by 11.6% to RMB2.73 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.08 in the same period of 2018.

Reduced average cost per parcel by 11.6% to in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Continued optimization of operating network: Further reduced the number of hubs and sorting centers to 97 from 128 as of June 30, 2018 .

Further reduced the number of hubs and sorting centers to 97 from 128 as of . Technological advancement: Continued to invest in automation and digitalization in major hubs and sorting centers, with 75 automated sorting and 732 dimension and weight scanning systems in operation as of June 30, 2019 . Digital waybill usage was 100% in the second quarter of 2019.

BEST Freight:

Table 2 – BEST Freight Key Operating Metrics



Three Months Ended

% Change (In RMB, unless otherwise noted) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019

YoY Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 1,366 1,730

26.6% Average Revenue per Tonne 753.8 755.0

0.1% Average Cost Per Tonne 714.4 706.7

(1.1%) Average Transportation Cost Per Tonne 382.1 351.7

(8.0%) Average Labor Cost Per Tonne 100.9 93.7

(7.2%) Average Lease Cost Per Tonne 54.6 55.4

1.5% Average Other Cost Per Tonne 40.5 44.5

9.7% Average Last-mile Cost Per Tonne 136.3 161.4

18.5% Gross Profit Per Tonne 39.4 48.3

22.5% Hubs & Sortation Centers (as of period end) 127 101

(20.5%) Last-mile Service Stations (as of period end) 11,209 17,380

55.1%

Strong volume growth: Freight volume increased by 26.6% YoY in the second quarter of 2019, significantly higher than the industry-wide growth.

Freight volume increased by 26.6% YoY in the second quarter of 2019, significantly higher than the industry-wide growth. Continued network optimization: Consolidated and reduced total number of hubs and sortation centers by 20.5% to 101 as of June 30, 2019 , resulting in lower transportation and labor cost, while shortened delivery time.

Consolidated and reduced total number of hubs and sortation centers by 20.5% to 101 as of , resulting in lower transportation and labor cost, while shortened delivery time. Gross profit margin improvement: Gross profit margin increased by 1.2 percentage points YoY to 6.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit margin increased by 1.2 percentage points YoY to 6.4% in the second quarter of 2019. Service coverage expansion: The total number of last-mile service stations operated by franchisee partners increased by 55.1% to 17,380 as of June 30, 2019 .

BEST Supply Chain Management:

Continued solid growth: The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 41.7% YoY to 86.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 78.5% YoY to 36.6 million.

The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 41.7% YoY to 86.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 78.5% YoY to 36.6 million. Gross profit margin improvement: The gross profit margin improved by 1.0 percentage points YoY to 8.7% in the second quarter of 2019.

The gross profit margin improved by 1.0 percentage points YoY to 8.7% in the second quarter of 2019. Strong expansion of corporate customer base: Added 35 new customers in the second quarter of 2019, including major global brands, and increased the total number of corporate customers to 658.

Added 35 new customers in the second quarter of 2019, including major global brands, and increased the total number of corporate customers to 658. Strong growth in franchised Cloud OFC business: Increased the total number of Cloud OFCs to 370 from 346, of which franchisees owned and operated 259 Cloud OFCs; managed over 2.8 million square meters of facilities as of June 30, 2019 , compared to 2.4 million square meters as of June 30, 2018 .

BEST Store+:

Profitability improvement: Continued to improve the profitability of the business by growing the number of higher quality franchised BEST-Neighbor stores while improving order quality of membership stores. As a result, total number of all orders fulfilled decreased by 13.2%, while gross profit margin improved by 2.5 percentage points YoY to 10.5%.

Continued to improve the profitability of the business by growing the number of higher quality franchised BEST-Neighbor stores while improving order quality of membership stores. As a result, total number of all orders fulfilled decreased by 13.2%, while gross profit margin improved by 2.5 percentage points YoY to 10.5%. Strong network expansion: Total number of branded stores including franchised BEST-Neighbor and WoWo stores increased by 315.2% YoY to 3,106 as of June 30, 2019 of which the number of BEST-Neighbor stores increased to 2,761 from 476 as of June 30, 2018 . Total number of membership stores increased to 438,140 as of June 30, 2019 , compared to 397,289 as of June 30, 2018 .

Total number of branded stores including franchised BEST-Neighbor and WoWo stores increased by 315.2% YoY to 3,106 as of of which the number of BEST-Neighbor stores increased to 2,761 from 476 as of . Total number of membership stores increased to 438,140 as of , compared to 397,289 as of . Significant increase in orders fulfilled for branded stores: Total number of orders fulfilled for branded stores increased by 62.9% YoY to 214,417 in the second quarter of 2019, accounting for 28.4% of total orders fulfilled. This represents a 13.3 percentage-point increase from the same period last year.

Others:

- BEST UCargo:

Rapid scaling of network: The number of registered agents on the platform increased by 22.4% YoY to 4,830 as of June 30, 2019 from 3,947 as of June 30, 2018 ; increased the number of registered trucks by 32.9% YoY to 295,440 as of June 30, 2019 from 222,362 as of June 30, 2018 .

The number of registered agents on the platform increased by 22.4% YoY to 4,830 as of from 3,947 as of ; increased the number of registered trucks by 32.9% YoY to 295,440 as of from 222,362 as of . Significant increase in transaction volume and revenue: The number of total transactions increased by 19.4% YoY to 114,538, of which external transactions increased by more than 3.6 times to 94,406; revenue generated from external customers increased significantly to RMB521.8 million ( US$76.0 million ), which accounted for 5.9% of the Company's total revenue in the second quarter of 2019.

- BEST Global:

International service coverage expansion: Provided international service coverage in 18 countries and regions outside Mainland China as of June 30, 2019 .

Provided international service coverage in 18 countries and regions outside Mainland China as of . Continued expansion in Southeast Asia : BEST Global readied to launch nationwide express delivery service in Vietnam . Continued to develop and expand coverage in Thailand : self-operated six hubs and sortation centers, and one Cloud OFC, with 86 franchised last-mile service stations as of June 30, 2019 .

- BEST Capital:

As of June 30, 2019 , BEST Capital had cumulatively provided financing solutions for the purchase of 9,465 trucks, an increase of 84.6% compared to June 30, 2018 .

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of Revenue

RMB US$ % of Revenue

% Change YoY Express 4,177,173 62.0%

5,446,395 793,357 61.9%

30.4% Freight 1,029,676 15.3%

1,305,785 190,209 14.9%

26.8% Supply Chain Mgmt. 498,521 7.4%

598,674 87,207 6.8%

20.1% Others 228,470 3.4%

646,718 94,205 7.4%

183.1% Revenue ex-Store+ 5,933,840 88.1%

7,997,572 1,164,978 91.0%

34.8% Store+ 798,480 11.9%

790,558 115,158 9.0%

(1.0%) Revenue 6,732,320 100.0%

8,788,130 1,280,136 100.0%

30.5%



















Express Service Revenue increased by 30.4% YoY to RMB5,446.4 million ( US$793.4 million ) from RMB4,177.2 million , primarily due to 49.0% YoY increase in parcel volume.

( ) from , primarily due to 49.0% YoY increase in parcel volume. Freight Service Revenue increased by 26.8% YoY to RMB1,305.8 million ( US$190.2 million ) from RMB1,029.7 million , primarily due to 26.6% YoY increase in freight volume.

( ) from , primarily due to 26.6% YoY increase in freight volume. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 20.1% YoY to RMB598.7 million ( US$87.2 million ) from RMB498.5 million , primarily due to an increase in fulfillment and transportation revenue from both existing and new customers.

( ) from , primarily due to an increase in fulfillment and transportation revenue from both existing and new customers. BEST Store + Service Revenue decreased by 1.0% YoY to RMB790.6 million ( US$115.2 million ) from RMB798.5 million , primarily due to a decrease in the number of orders fulfilled for membership stores resulting from ongoing efforts to improve order quality and margins.

Service Revenue decreased by 1.0% YoY to ( ) from , primarily due to a decrease in the number of orders fulfilled for membership stores resulting from ongoing efforts to improve order quality and margins. Others Service Revenues increased by 183.1% YoY to RMB646.7 million ( US$94.2 million ) from RMB228.5 million , primarily due to increased revenue generated from BEST UCargo's external customers, BEST Global's expanded operations and BEST Capital's financing solutions to ecosystem participants.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue % of Revenue

Change YoY Express (3,948,228) 94.5%

(5,202,070) (757,767) 95.5% 1.0ppts Freight (975,846) 94.8%

(1,222,296) (178,047) 93.6% (1.2ppts) Supply Chain Mgmt. (460,451) 92.4%

(546,778) (79,647) 91.3% (1.0ppts) Others (195,577) 85.6%

(589,422) (85,859) 91.1% 5.5ppts Cost of Revenue ex-Store+ (5,580,102) 94.0%

(7,560,566) (1,101,320) 94.5% 0.5ppts Store+ (734,572) 92.0%

(707,497) (103,059) 89.5% (2.5ppts) Cost of Revenue (6,314,674) 93.8%

(8,268,063) (1,204,379) 94.1% 0.3ppts

















Cost of Revenue was RMB8,268.1 million (US$1,204.4 million) or 94.1% of revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB6,314.7 million or 93.8% of revenue in the same quarter of 2018. The increase of 0.3 percentage point in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to increased express market competition, which was partially offset by continued efforts in cost reduction, network optimization and operational improvement.

Gross Profit was RMB520.1 million (US$75.8 million), a YoY increase of 24.5% compared to RMB417.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Gross Profit Margin was 5.9%, compared to 6.2% in the same quarter of 2018. Gross Profit ex-Store+ was RMB437.0 million (US$63.7 million), an increase of 23.5% YoY; and Gross Profit Margin ex-Store+ was 5.5%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points YoY.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 5 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

% of Revenue (In '000, except for %) RMB % of

RMB US$ % of

Change Revenue Revenue YoY Selling Expenses (205,736) 3.1%

(213,222) (31,059) 2.4%

(0.7ppts) Adjusted for SBC (1,128) 0.1%

(1,791) (261) 0.0%

(0.1ppts) Expenses Adjusted Selling (204,608) 3.0%

(211,431) (30,798) 2.4%

(0.6ppts) Expenses General and (271,108) 4.0%

(301,169) (43,870) 3.4%

(0.6ppts) Administrative Expenses Adjusted for SBC (31,518) 0.4%

(21,778) (3,172) 0.2%

(0.2ppts) Expenses Adjusted General and (239,590) 3.6%

(279,391) (40,698) 3.2%

(0.4ppts) Administrative Expenses Research and (51,499) 0.8%

(62,517) (9,107) 0.7%

(0.1ppts) Development Expenses Adjusted for (2,204) 0.1%

(2,388) (348) 0.0%

(0.1ppts) SBC Expenses Adjusted Research and (49,295) 0.7%

(60,129) (8,759) 0.7%

0.0ppts Development Expenses Total Operating (528,343) 7.8%

(576,908) (84,036) 6.6%

(1.2ppts) Expenses Adjusted for (34,850) 0.5%

(25,957) (3,781) 0.3%

(0.2ppts) SBC Expenses Adjusted Total (493,493) 7.3%

(550,951) (80,255) 6.3%

(1.0ppts) Operating Expenses

Selling Expenses were RMB213.2 million (US$31.1 million) or 2.4% of revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB205.7 million or 3.1% of revenue in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in selling expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to economies of scale and improved operating efficiencies. Selling Expenses ex-Store+ were RMB79.6 million, representing 1.0% of ex-Store+ revenue.

General and Administrative Expenses were RMB301.2 million (US$43.9 million) or 3.4% of revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB271.1 million or 4.0% of revenue in the same quarter of 2018. The decrease in general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to economies of scale and improved operating efficiencies. General and Administrative Expenses ex-Store+ was RMB257.8 million, representing 3.2% of ex-Store+ revenue.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB62.5 million (US$9.1 million) or 0.7% of revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to RMB51.5 million, or 0.8% of revenue in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to the hiring of additional IT professionals. Research and Development Expenses ex-Store+ were RMB52.6 million, representing 0.7% of ex-Store+ revenue.

Share-based compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were RMB26.2 million (US$3.8 million), compared to RMB35.3 million in the same quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, approximately RMB0.2 million (US$0.04 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB21.8 million (US$3.2 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB2.4 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net loss in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was RMB22.4 million (US$3.3 million), an improvement of 76.1% compared to RMB93.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of SBC expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-GAAP Net Income in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was RMB6.5 million (US$0.9 million), compared to non-GAAP Net Loss of RMB55.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. Ex-Store+ non-GAAP Net Income in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was RMB107.0 million (US$15.6 million), compared to ex-Store+ non-GAAP Net Income of RMB44.9 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS

Diluted EPS in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was negative RMB0.05 (US$0.01) based on a weighted average of 388.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter, an improvement of 79.8% compared to negative RMB0.25 on a weighted average of 381.6 million diluted shares outstanding during the same period of 2018. Excluding SBC expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-GAAP diluted EPS in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was RMB0.02 (US$0.00), compared to negative RMB0.15 in the same period of 2018. A reconciliation of diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB148.2 million (US$21.6 million), improved from RMB41.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 1.7%, improved from 0.6% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The improvement of RMB106.6 million (US$15.5 million), or 1.1 percentage points, was primarily attributable to strong revenue growth and improved operating efficiency. Adjusted EBITDA[3][6] ex-Store+ was RMB247.2 million (US$36.0 million), improved from RMB141.0 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA Margin ex-Store+ was 3.1%, improved from 2.4% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 by segment[10], and a reconciliation of the Company's net loss by segment[11] to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Table 6 – Breakdown and Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment[11]



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In RMB'000) BEST (ex-Store+)

Store+

Unallocated[11]

Total Net Income/(Loss) 132,766

(104,158)

(50,979)

(22,371) Add













Depreciation & Amortization 138,542

3,666

9,042

151,250 Interest Expense -

-

14,696

14,696 Income Tax Expense 4,844

(434)

-

4,410 Subtract













Interest Income -

-

(26,024)

(26,024) EBITDA 276,152

(100,926)

(53,265)

121,961 Add













Share-based

Compensation Expenses 13,337

1,922

10,953

26,212 Adjusted EBITDA 289,489

(99,004)

(42,312)

148,173 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.6%

(12.5%)

n/m

1.7%

[10]Segments consist of all business units other than BEST Store+, BEST Store+ and unallocated expenses. [11]Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net income/loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 by segment, and a reconciliation of the Company's net loss by segment to non-GAAP net income.

Table 7 – Breakdown and Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income by Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (In RMB'000) BEST (ex-Store+)

Store+

Unallocated

Total Net Income/(Loss) 132,766

(104,158)

(50,979)

(22,371) Add













Share-based Compensation Expenses 13,337

1,922

10,953

26,212 Amortization of Intangible Assets

Resulting from Business Acquisitions 907

1,737

--

2,644 Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) 147,010

(100,499)

(40,026)

6,485

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,045.7 million (US$589.3 million), compared to RMB3,861.2 million as of March 31, 2019.

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB334.2 million (US$48.7 million) for the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB432.4 million in the same period of 2018. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB128.7 million (US$18.7 million) for the first six months of 2019, compared to negative RMB178.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB380.9 million (US$55.5 million), or 4.3% of total revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to CAPEX of RMB230.3 million, or 3.4% of total revenue, in the same period of 2018. The increase in CAPEX was primarily due to the upgrade of automation systems in major hubs, sortation centers and Cloud OFCs, including investments in high-speed automated sorting, dimension and weight scanning systems.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 388.7 million ordinary shares outstanding[12]. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

[12] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Based on current market conditions and current operations, we maintain our full fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance to be in the range of RMB36.5 billion to RMB37.2 billion. This represents management's current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change.

BEST INC. Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenue











Express 4,177,173 5,446,395 793,357 7,401,961 9,709,833 1,414,397 Freight 1,029,676 1,305,785 190,209 1,792,697 2,293,715 334,117 Supply Chain Management 498,521 598,674 87,207 897,029 1,132,454 164,961 Store+ 798,480 790,558 115,158 1,343,918 1,344,080 195,787 Others 228,470 646,718 94,205 300,490 1,182,622 172,268 Total Revenue 6,732,320 8,788,130 1,280,136 11,736,095 15,662,704 2,281,530 Cost of Revenue











Express (3,948,228) (5,202,070) (757,767) (7,143,725) (9,338,694) (1,360,334) Freight (975,846) (1,222,296) (178,047) (1,755,874) (2,177,011) (317,117) Supply Chain Management (460,451) (546,778) (79,647) (838,976) (1,059,832) (154,382) Store+ (734,572) (707,497) (103,059) (1,224,656) (1,190,942) (173,480) Others (195,577) (589,422) (85,859) (245,704) (1,083,452) (157,823) Total Cost of Revenue (6,314,674) (8,268,063) (1,204,379) (11,208,935) (14,849,931) (2,163,136) Gross Profit 417,646 520,067 75,757 527,160 812,773 118,394 Selling Expenses (205,736) (213,222) (31,059) (420,094) (406,489) (59,212) General and Administrative

Expenses (271,108) (301,169) (43,870) (482,397) (588,246) (85,688) Research and

Development Expenses (51,499) (62,517) (9,107) (83,514) (116,536) (16,975) Total Operating Expenses (528,343) (576,908) (84,036) (986,005) (1,111,271) (161,875) Loss from Operations (110,697) (56,841) (8,279) (458,845) (298,498) (43,481) Interest Income 31,675 26,024 3,791 48,690 50,049 7,290 Interest Expense (21,836) (14,696) (2,141) (34,799) (40,744) (5,935) Foreign Exchange Loss (4,318) (2,198) (320) (7,232) (4,066) (592) Other Income 17,650 33,076 4,818 31,422 53,635 7,813 Other Expense (2,681) (3,225) (470) (8,296) (7,920) (1,154) Loss before Income Tax

and Share of Net Loss of

Equity Investees (90,207) (17,860) (2,601) (429,060) (247,544) (36,059) Income Tax Expense (3,440) (4,410) (642) (4,000) (8,102) (1,180) Loss before Share of Net

Loss of Equity Investees (93,647) (22,270) (3,243) (433,060) (255,646) (37,239) Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (101) (101) (15) (290) (136) (20) Net Loss (93,748) (22,371) (3,258) (433,350) (255,782) (37,259)















Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



As of December 31, 2018

As of June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,630,444

1,575,254 229,462 Restricted Cash 1,278,326

1,223,996 178,295 Accounts and Notes Receivables 1,046,844

1,026,171 149,479 Inventories 151,031

175,294 25,534 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 1,904,846

1,999,878 291,315 Short‑term Investments 1,007,329

1,083,465 157,824 Lease Rental Receivables 613,439

715,180 104,178 Amounts Due from Related Parties 197,488

153,737 22,394 Total Current Assets 7,829,747

7,952,975 1,158,481 Non‑current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 2,064,657

2,410,140 351,076 Intangible Assets, Net 143,810

129,905 18,923 Long‑term Investments 214,339

214,203 31,202 Goodwill 469,076

469,076 68,329 Non‑current Deposits 77,043

103,052 15,011 Other Non‑current Assets 45,531

69,525 10,127 Lease Rental Receivables 1,431,441

1,352,958 197,081 Restricted Cash 90,638

163,026 23,747 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets --

4,036,752 588,019 Total non‑current Assets 4,536,535

8,948,637 1,303,515 Total Assets 12,366,282

16,901,612 2,461,996 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Securitization Debt --

145,359 21,174 Short‑term Bank Loans 1,782,900

2,271,500 330,881 Accounts and Notes Payable 2,851,557

2,849,868 415,130 Income Tax Payable 5,767

4,969 724 Customer Advances and Deposits and

Deferred Revenue 1,219,230

1,329,016 193,593 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 2,238,785

2,016,272 293,703 Capital Lease Obligation 2,851

1,884 274 Operating Lease Liabilities --

776,510 113,111 Amounts Due to Related Parties 12,429

597 87 Total Current Liabilities 8,113,519

9,395,975 1,368,677 Non-current Liabilities







Securitization Debt --

67,272 9,799 Capital Lease Obligation 745

2,095 305 Deferred Tax Liabilities 25,356

23,843 3,473 Other Non‑current Liabilities 86,504

91,032 13,260 Operating Lease Liabilities --

3,380,525 492,429 Total Non‑current Liabilities 112,605

3,564,767 519,266

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)



As of December 31, 2018

As of June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB US$ Total Liabilities 8,226,124

12,960,742 1,887,943 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,786 Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,407,460

19,458,333 2,834,426 Accumulated Deficit (15,419,256)

(15,669,608)[13] (2,282,536) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income 123,923

126,299 18,398 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 4,138,115

3,941,012 574,074 Non-controlling Interests 2,043

(142) (21) Total Shareholders' Equity 4,140,158

3,940,870 574,053 Total Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity 12,366,282

16,901,612 2,461,996

[13] Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB6,175,801.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Cash Generated from

/(Used in)

Operating Activities 432,412 334,242 48,688 (178,094) 128,692 18,746 Net Cash

(Used in)/Generated from

Investing Activities (369,276) (638,496) (93,007) 266,714 (827,251) (120,503) Net Cash (Used in) /

Generated from

Financing Activities (331,583) 304,705 44,385 79,552 661,497 96,358 Exchange Rate Effect on

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash 75,231 27,331 3,981 1,262 (70) (10) Net (Decrease)/Increase in

Cash and Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash (193,216) 27,782 4,047 169,434 (37,132) (5,409) Cash and Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash at Beginning

of Period 3,345,479 2,934,494 427,457 2,982,829 2,999,408 436,913 Cash and Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted

Cash at End of Period 3,152,263 2,962,276 431,504 3,152,263 2,962,276 431,504

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 8 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2019

2018 2019 (In '000) RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (93,748) (22,371) (3,258)

(433,350) (255,782) (37,259) Add













Depreciation &

Amortization 106,515 151,250 22,032

216,907 277,825 40,470 Interest Expense 21,836 14,696 2,141

34,799 40,744 5,935 Income Tax Expense 3,440 4,410 642

4,000 8,102 1,180 Subtract













Interest Income (31,675) (26,024) (3,791)

(48,690) (50,049) (7,290) EBITDA 6,368 121,961 17,766

(226,334) 20,840 3,036 Add













Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 35,251 26,212 3,818

56,742 48,255 7,029 Adjusted EBITDA 41,619 148,173 21,584

(169,592) 69,095 10,065 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 0.6% 1.7% 1.7%

(1.4%) 0.4% 0.4%

















The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net profit margin for the periods indicated:

Table 9 – Reconciliation of non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019 (In '000) RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (93,748) (22,371) (3,258) (433,350) (255,782) (37,259) Add











Share-based

Compensation Expenses 35,251 26,212 3,818 56,742 48,255 7,029 Amortization of Intangible

Assets Resulting from

Business Acquisitions 2,981 2,644 385 5,951 5,662 825 Non-GAAP (Loss)/ Net

Income (55,516) 6,485 945 (370,657) (201,865) (29,405) Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/

Profit Margin (0.8%) 0.1% 0.1% (3.2%) (1.3%) (1.3%)















The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for the periods indicated: