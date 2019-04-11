BEST Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

HANGZHOU, China, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions provider, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 11, 2019. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.best-inc.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@best-inc.com.

About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions provider. BEST's mission is to empower businesses and enrich the lives of consumers by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

Contact:

For Investors:

Kobe Ge

ir@best-inc.com

For Media:

Jill Mao

mmj@best-inc.com

SOURCE BEST Inc.

Related Links

http://www.best-inc.com

