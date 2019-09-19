BEST Inc. Publishes Its First ESG Report

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today released its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. Unveiled at the Company's 12th anniversary ceremony in Hangzhou, the 2019 ESG report revealed the Company's key initiatives around the issues that have the most direct impact to the sustainable growth of BEST and the logistics and supply chain industry.

The report, capturing the Company's ESG actions between January 2016 and June 2019, covers six major areas, including environment, community, business partners, workplace and corporate governance. Johnny Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST Inc. commented: "Our mission is to 'Empower Business, Enrich Life.' In pursuit of this mission, we are proud to have played an instrumental role in transforming the traditional logistics industry by providing integrated smart supply chain and logistics solutions to millions of people and businesses. During this process, we always prioritized our commitment to integrity, environmental protection, and community building by leveraging our strengths – the technology and sector expertise that we have developed over the past decade."

For the full BEST Inc. 2019 ESG report, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/#/investor/esg

About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload capacity brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

