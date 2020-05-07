BEST Inc. Publishes Its Second ESG Report
HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today released its second environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, which discusses the Company's ESG initiatives and progress toward its ESG goals in 2019, as well as its recent global relief efforts during the outbreak of COVID-19.
"We believe that our success is based on our ability to positively impact our community as we all seek to improve the world around us. In 2019, we continued to execute on our ESG goals, including by allocating resources and making investments in areas that help us conduct business in a sustainable, socially responsible and ethical way," said Johnny Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST. "In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we responded quickly and remained committed to helping our employees, customers, and communities during this critical time. Looking forward, we will continue to identify and invest in more sustainable growth channels and develop a smarter, greener supply chain and logistics platform in China and beyond."
This ESG report covers five major areas:
- COVID-19 Response – BEST set up an internal response team and a "green channel" to ensure the shipping of medical and relief supplies such as masks and disinfectants in China and around the world. To date, BEST has:
- Delivered over 170,000 items of medical and relief supplies across China;
- Sponsored shipments of epidemic relief materials to France, Vietnam and Malaysia; and
- Distributed about 400,000 masks to its overseas subsidiaries.
- Environment – BEST continued to explore sustainable ways to drive growth for the entire supply chain and logistics industry through the promotion of green express packaging and low-carbon delivery. In 2019, BEST:
- Reduced paper use by over 3,390 tons through the one-copy digital waybill initiative;
- Saved 105 tons of plastics by using over 35 million eco-friendly satchels; and
- Saved 4.3 million liters of fuel and reduced over 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions through the network integration of the express and freight business.
- Community – BEST participated in 20 public welfare activities and built over 20,000 rural delivery service stations to revitalize rural economies in China. We also launched the "Agricultural Excellence" project that:
- Promoted over 40 agricultural products from more than 30 impoverished counties; and
- Helped local farmers sell more than 4.3 million kilograms of fresh produce, generating over RMB35 million of revenue.
- Workplace – BEST devoted significant time and resources toward the selection, development and retention of its valuable workforce. In 2019, BEST:
- Carried out placement and graduate programs in partnerships with more than 150 colleges and universities; and
- "BEST University" provided more than 25,500 hours of training.
- Customers & Clients – BEST takes active steps to promote information security, service quality and operational efficiency. In 2019, BEST:
- Received the ISO 27001 information security management system certificate;
- Received the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system for its express business; and
- Completed 175 Quality Control Circle projects and 17 Lean Six Sigma projects to enhance organizational performance and increase efficiency.
For the full BEST Inc. 2019 ESG report II, please visit:
http://www.best-inc.com/2019ESGReportIIvPUB.pdf
