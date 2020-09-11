BEST Inc. Ranked 262nd in 2020 China's Top 500 Private Enterprises List

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced that it has been included in the country's latest ranking of the 500 largest private enterprises, with BEST being recognized as the 262nd largest non-state-owned enterprise in the country.

The top 500 list, which was unveiled yesterday at the China Top 500 Private Enterprises Summit 2020 held in Beijing, is an annual ranking conducted by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), founded in 1953.

With annual revenue of 35.2 billion Chinese yuan in 2019, BEST ranked second in terms of revenue among parcel logistics firms on the list. In addition, the ACFIC also unveiled China's Top 100 Private Enterprises in the Service Industry, with BEST ranking 81st.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, said "It is a great honor for our Company to be recognized on ACFIC's list with so many other successful and respected enterprises from China's private sector. Over the past 13 years, alongside rapid growth and development in the Chinese economy, BEST has grown into a leading smart supply chain and logistics services provider through operational excellence and continuous innovation. I believe that BEST's pursuit of empowering businesses with smart supply chain solutions and enriching the lives of consumers with efficient logistics and delivery services will drive us even further in our next chapter of development."

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

