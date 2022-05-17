BEST Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 8, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, or 09:00am Beijing Time on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

