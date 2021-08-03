BEST Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 2021, after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, or 09:00am Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Participants may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 or +852-58081995 Mainland China: 4001-206115 International: +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number: 3907495

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 24, 2021 by dialling the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code : 10159351

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain in the new retail era by leveraging technology and business model innovation. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

