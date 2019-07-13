Best iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch & MacBook Prime Day Deals of 2019 Revealed by Sales Experts at Spending Lab
Jul 13, 2019, 14:50 ET
Early Amazon Prime Day 2019 Apple deals are here, compare the best MacBook Air & Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 & 4, iPad Pro & Air, iPhone Xs & AirPods Prime Day deals
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Apple Prime Day deals are live. Sales experts at Spending Lab are comparing the best iPhone 8, Xr, Xs, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch & AirPods deals for Prime Day 2019. Check the list below for links to the latest deals.
Best iPhone Prime Day Deals:
- Save $73 on the Apple iPhone XS Max - the latest flagship Apple smartphone is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $170 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed) - features wireless Qi charging and is unlocked for AT&T and T-Mobile
- Save $181 on the Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray (Renewed) - this iPhone offers 64 GB of memory and works like new
- Save 75% off on the Apple iPhone 6S Rose Gold (Renewed) - this renewed iPhone works like new and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display
- Save up to $495 on Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the iPhone XS Max & renewed models such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 & iPhone 7
Best iPad Prime Day Deals:
- Save $150 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Latest Model, WiFi) - this top-rated 12.9-inch tablet is the latest from Apple and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 24% off on the Apple iPad (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) - Apple's top-rated and best-selling 9.7-inch tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPad Air 9.7-Inch Tablet (Renewed) - offered by Amazon Renewed, this 16GB Wi-Fi tablet is on sale now
- Save up to $242 on Apple iPad tablets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the latest iPad & iPad Pro models as well as iPad Air deals
Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:
- Save 29% off on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch
- Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) - enjoy the outdoors and stay connected even without your iPhone
Best MacBook Prime Day Deals:
- Save $150 on the Apple MacBook 512GB SSD (2017) - this sleek laptop features 512GB of SSD storage with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor
- Save 53% off on the Apple MacBook Pro 750GB HDD (Renewed) - this 15.4-inch Intel i7 laptop comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee ensuring it works and looks like new
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - this ultra-thin all-purpose notebook is made more secure with Touch ID
Best AirPods Prime Day Deals:
- Save $20 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - these top-rated wireless Apple earphones are on sale now
Prime Day deals are only available for a short period of time and some are limited to Prime members. Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
Experts predict Prime Day 2019 will be Amazon's biggest online sales day to date. According to sales data from Feedvisor on last year's Prime Day, sales on Amazon Marketplace were up by 89 percent in the first 12 hours of the sale compared to the previous year. The two best-selling TVs last year were the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition 43-inch and 50-inch models, together selling over six times as many TVs compared to the previous year's record setting TV.
When can shoppers enjoy the Prime Day 2019 sale? This year Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.
The deals team at Spending Lab track prices to find the best Apple deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Spending Lab
Share this article