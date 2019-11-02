Best iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Roomba 690, 960, 980 & i7 Deals Listed by Consumer Walk
Compare the latest early Roomba i7, 980, 690 & 960 Black Friday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on iRobot robot vacuum cleaners and Braava robot mops
BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Roomba Black Friday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track Roomba prices and have rounded up the best early Roomba 960, 980, 690 & i7 robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Roomba deals:
- Savings of up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - check deals on iRobot Roomba 960, i7, i7+, 650 and E5 models
- Save up to $190 on Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet® Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - bundles available on Roomba i7, i7+, 960, e5 paired with Braava jet mops
- Save up to $300 on Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops at the early Walmart Black Friday sale - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more
- Save $300 on the iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Manufacturer's Warranty - on sale at Walmart
- Save up to $109 on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum at the Amazon early Black Friday sale - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean
- Save up to $54 on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at the Amazon early Black Friday sale - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime and kitchen grease with ease
- Save $123.28 on the iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot - on sale now at Walmart
- Save $223.10 on the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors - on sale now at Amazon
- Save on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops available at Target
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Robot vacuums are often synonymous with iRobot Roomba thanks to their extensive product lineup. The Roomba 960 achieves a balance between price and functionality delivering intelligent cleaning and 75 minutes of battery. The Roomba i7 and i7+ are pricey but worthwhile higher-tier options featuring self-emptying dustbins. Although discontinued, the Roomba 980 is the true successor to the 960 with up to 120 minutes of battery life. The Roomba 690 is a solid option for people on a budget while the Roomba S9 Plus is for those with more spending power.
What percentage discounts can be found on Black Friday? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.
E-commerce portals continue to receive more traffic than brick-and-mortar stores during Black Friday. In 2018, 41.4 million went online to shop for holiday deals while only 34.7 million visited retail outlets, according to data from the National Retail Federation.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
