Best iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Roomba 690, 960, 980 & i7 Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Roomba Black Friday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track Roomba prices and have rounded up the best early Roomba 960, 980, 690 & i7 robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Roomba deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Robot vacuums are often synonymous with iRobot Roomba thanks to their extensive product lineup. The Roomba 960 achieves a balance between price and functionality delivering intelligent cleaning and 75 minutes of battery. The Roomba i7 and i7+ are pricey but worthwhile higher-tier options featuring self-emptying dustbins. Although discontinued, the Roomba 980 is the true successor to the 960 with up to 120 minutes of battery life. The Roomba 690 is a solid option for people on a budget while the Roomba S9 Plus is for those with more spending power.

What percentage discounts can be found on Black Friday? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.

E-commerce portals continue to receive more traffic than brick-and-mortar stores during Black Friday. In 2018, 41.4 million went online to shop for holiday deals while only 34.7 million visited retail outlets, according to data from the National Retail Federation.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk