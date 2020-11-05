Best Law Firms 2021 Honors Trial Firm Ward, Smith & Hill

LONGVIEW, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High-stakes trial firm Ward, Smith & Hill has earned recognition in the 2021 Best Law Firms listing published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm received top rankings for its intellectual property litigation expertise in the Tyler area with additional recognition for patent litigation, as well as representing and defending clients in personal injury disputes.

Best Law Firms rankings are compiled using detailed client and attorney evaluations, including peer and editorial staff review. A firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America guide to earn Best Law Firms eligibility. Ward, Smith & Hill is home to seven trial lawyers honored in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

An honoree since 2016, firm founder Johnny Ward earned Best Lawyers honors for his work in intellectual property litigation along with name partner Wesley Hill and of counsel T. John Ward. Name partner Bruce A. Smith was recognized for his work in personal injury litigation for both plaintiffs and defendants. Mr. Hill received additional honors for his patent law practice.

Firm partner Charles "Chad" Everingham IV also earned recognition for intellectual property and patent litigation, with partner Claire Abernathy Henry listed for patent litigation expertise and partner Andrea L. Fair included in Best Lawyers' "Ones to Watch," honoring attorneys who exemplify professional excellence early in their careers.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

