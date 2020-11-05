Best Law Firms Selects Forshey Prostok as a Top Firm for Bankruptcy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forshey Prostok L.L.P. has been recognized in the 2021 edition of "Best Law Firms," published by The Best Lawyers© and U.S. News & World Report.

The Fort Worth-based bankruptcy boutique received a Metropolitan (Dallas-Fort Worth) Tier 1 ranking for bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law and a Metropolitan (Dallas-Fort Worth) Tier 3 ranking for its work in litigation-bankruptcy and personal injury litigation-plaintiffs.

"While we work hard for these individual recognitions, we're truly proud of our Best Law Firms ranking because it reflects the entire firm and the dedication of our team," said name partner Jeff Prostok. "All of our lawyers are well-versed in bankruptcy law and have the experience and credentials to prove it."

Texas Lawbook recently identified Forshey Prostok as one of the most impactful firms handling bankruptcies in Texas, writing that "No law firm has filed more business bankruptcies (14) in the Northern District of Texas than Forshey Prostok."

According to that story, the COVID-19 pandemic-fueled bankruptcy boom has resulted in a significant uptick in work for bankruptcy and restructuring attorneys. Although much of that work has gone to major law firms with national and international presences, a disproportionate amount of it has come to Forshey Prostok.

In order to qualify for the annual "Best Law Firms" list, at least one attorney from the firm must be included on that year's The Best Lawyers in America©list. For 2021, Forshey Prostok partners J. Robert Forshey, Jeff Prostok, Steven E. Aldous and Deirdre Carey Brown, pllc, were included on the list. These same four lawyers were recently named to the 2020 list of Texas Super Lawyers.

In addition to these honors, Forshey Prostok partners Suzanne K. "Suki" Rosen and Laurie Dahl Rea were included on the Lawdragon 500 inaugural list of the top business bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers in the United States.

Forshey Prostok LLP provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing of creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Regional Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit https://forsheyprostok.com/ .

