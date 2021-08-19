Best Lawyers® Lists David S. Mittleman in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022

OKEMOS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed trial law firm of Grewal Law PLLC is celebrating the selection of Attorney David S. Mittleman to The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 by Best Lawyers® for the category of "Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs" in Okemos, Michigan.

Best Lawyers has taken a "Purely Peer Review" approach to developing The Best Lawyers in America since its first edition in 1983, using anonymous lawyer ballots to collect feedback on all nominees. It is, therefore, not possible to earn a spot in the guide without the respect of one's top-rated peers. Overall, only the top 6% of the country's private practice attorneys pass final selection.

Attorney Mittleman's work as the managing litigation attorney of Grewal Law PLLC has earned him a listing in every edition of The Best Lawyers in America since 2009. He expertly handles all aspects of litigation, primarily focusing on cases involving dental, medical, pharmacist, and pharmaceutical negligence. His past work includes participation in over 100 civil trials and a role in securing the largest university sexual assault scandal settlement with Michigan State University. He has also obtained numerous seven-figure verdicts and settlements for his clients throughout Michigan.

Grewal Law PLLC is a full-service law firm known for its success in high-profile cases. If you are looking for award-winning legal representation, visit the firm online at 4grewallaw.com. More information about The Best Lawyers in America can be found at bestlawyers.com/america.

SOURCE Grewal Law, PLLC

