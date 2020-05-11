Best Life Brands Sets Record Franchise Development Growth in April

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a family of companies focused on the well-being of clients along the continuum of senior care, set a new company record by awarding new franchise agreements in six states across all brands in April. The franchise development milestone marked a 200 percent increase in growth over April of 2019 and the strongest month in company history.

"We at Best Life Brands have recognized the needs of an aging population long before coronavirus infiltrated our daily lives. And we are watching the demand for our services only continue to grow," says J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "Even in the midst of a pandemic, we are experiencing a surge in interest from franchisee candidates who recognize this as an immensely high-growth space and that our services will forever be essential."

With shelter-in-place and travel restrictions, the Best Life Brands teams shifted to virtual discovery days and new franchise owner online training sessions. The first remote franchisee training class will allow seven new franchise locations to open their doors this month with many more signed in April expected to open this summer. The organization is welcoming new locations for CarePatrol in Grand Prairie, Texas; Buffalo, New York, and Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, Michigan; two new ComForCare owners sign for two territories each in Chicago and Naperville, Illinois and Ann Arbor and Downriver, Michigan; and Blue Moon Estate Sales in Needham, Massachusetts and Duluth, Georgia.

"Our brands offer a low-cost franchise opportunity with a growing customer base that continues to fit the career objectives of qualified candidates looking to make a difference in their communities with the benefits that come with owning your own business," said Terry McGee, Vice President of Franchise Development.

Best Life Brands includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior placement organization; and Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S. Together, they include nearly 400 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company plans to add more franchise locations to each brand's roster, along with future franchise-based acquisitions to round out the corporate portfolio.

About Best Life Brands, LLC

