Best Macy's Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Macy's Furniture, Boots, Jewelry, Perfume & Clothing Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab
Comparison of the best Macy's Cyber Monday deals for 2019, including savings on popular clothing, fragrance and shoe brands
Dec 01, 2019, 05:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday Macy's deals are here. Experts at Spending Lab have compared the best deals on items for men, women and kids for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Macy's deals:
- Save up to 65% on home and furniture collections at Macy's - check for price updates on modern and stylish furniture for the living room, bedroom, dining room, patio and backyard
- Save up to 80% on fine jewelry at Macy's - Macy's offers a selection of fine jewelry crafted with diamonds, sterling silver, rose gold, morganite and woven pieces for both men and women
- Save up to 42% on popular perfumes and colognes at Macy's - find body sprays, eau de parfums, eau de toilettes and sets from top brand names
- Save up to 50% on women's winter boots at Macy's - find a variety of boots for women including rain and snow boots
Macy's is an American marquee department store chain that has been in operation since the 1800s. They cater to a wide range of audiences through reasonable prices and a generous product lineup. Apart from modern furniture sets, they also have apparel including boots, fine jewelry pieces and a perfume and fragrance collection.
What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday. Historically, retailers focus more on online deals for electronics, appliances and best-selling products during Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.
