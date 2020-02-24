Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online History Master's Programs

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs ( https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/ ), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in History Programs for 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-degree-history/.

History is in a strange place in the era of the internet. It can often seem like everything is known and there is nothing left to discover about the past. But the lessons of history - what we learn and make from what we learn - are still critical in an age of conspiracy theories and alternative histories. A master's in history prepares professionals for careers in research, teaching, publishing, and even more surprising areas ranging from government to private business. Online programs make it possible for working adults to get their master's at their convenience. For people who want to take the next step in their career, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in History.

The BMP ranking of the top History Master's programs is meant to help working professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:

Cost (IPEDS data)

Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)

Student Review (Niche student reviews)

The top 3 Master's in History programs for 2020 are: (1) Norwich University, (2) Troy University, and (3) Arizona State University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.

The full list, in alphabetical order, can be found at the end of this release.

As the BMP editors explain, "A master's in history online is one of the most versatile and respected degree programs, with programs at nearly all universities and colleges." There are, as the editors mention, many career paths possible with a master's in history, though they may require some creativity and risk; "The online master's in history supports the development of valuable skills that can translate into jobs in a wide range of industries, from education to business to law, while deepening the level of knowledge and understanding." While the most obvious path is teaching, historians can put their specialized knowledge to use anywhere that people need to learn from the past.

Most people who are interested in a master's in history are already working in a related area, so "an online masters in history allows students to fulfill the demands of their work-and-home life while completing a degree." As the editors explain, "Perhaps the best part of getting a master's degree in history online is that the student can complete the degree at his/her own pace from virtually anywhere in the US (or even the world)." "The masters degree in history salary can range depending on the preferred career options," the editors explain; "the masters in history salary has even more growth potential for law, politics, or other career directions." To lead students to the programs that will work for them, BMP editors feature only accredited institutions offering fully online and hybrid programs. Programs were ranked according to real, practical factors like tuition cost and student satisfaction, so prospective students can get a full picture.

Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.

Norwich University

Troy University

Arizona State University

Western Kentucky University

Fitchburg State University

University of Massachusetts-Boston

Slippery Rock University

UNC Wilmington

National University

Indiana State University

Eastern Illinois University

University of Memphis

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Missouri State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Wayland Baptist University

Sam Houston State University

Fort Hays State University

Grand Canyon University

Louisiana Tech University

University of Louisiana Monroe

Pittsburg State University

Emporia State University

University of North Alabama

Jackson State University

Steve Green

Media Relations, Best Master's Programs

234579@email4pr.com

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Best Masters Programs