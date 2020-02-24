Best Master's Programs Releases Ranking of the Top 25 Online History Master's Programs
Feb 24, 2020, 08:38 ET
DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Master's Programs (https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/), an online guide to the best master's degrees and careers, is pleased to share their 25 Best Online Master's in History Programs for 2020 at https://www.bestmastersprograms.org/best-online-degree-history/.
History is in a strange place in the era of the internet. It can often seem like everything is known and there is nothing left to discover about the past. But the lessons of history - what we learn and make from what we learn - are still critical in an age of conspiracy theories and alternative histories. A master's in history prepares professionals for careers in research, teaching, publishing, and even more surprising areas ranging from government to private business. Online programs make it possible for working adults to get their master's at their convenience. For people who want to take the next step in their career, Best Master's Programs has ranked the 25 Best Online Master's in History.
The BMP ranking of the top History Master's programs is meant to help working professionals and career-changing adults find a program with a real return on investment and career impact. Best Master's Programs used three criteria to determine the ranking:
- Cost (IPEDS data)
- Salary Potential (College Scorecard data)
- Student Review (Niche student reviews)
The top 3 Master's in History programs for 2020 are: (1) Norwich University, (2) Troy University, and (3) Arizona State University. BMP congratulates the top 3, as well as all the top 25.
As the BMP editors explain, "A master's in history online is one of the most versatile and respected degree programs, with programs at nearly all universities and colleges." There are, as the editors mention, many career paths possible with a master's in history, though they may require some creativity and risk; "The online master's in history supports the development of valuable skills that can translate into jobs in a wide range of industries, from education to business to law, while deepening the level of knowledge and understanding." While the most obvious path is teaching, historians can put their specialized knowledge to use anywhere that people need to learn from the past.
Most people who are interested in a master's in history are already working in a related area, so "an online masters in history allows students to fulfill the demands of their work-and-home life while completing a degree." As the editors explain, "Perhaps the best part of getting a master's degree in history online is that the student can complete the degree at his/her own pace from virtually anywhere in the US (or even the world)." "The masters degree in history salary can range depending on the preferred career options," the editors explain; "the masters in history salary has even more growth potential for law, politics, or other career directions." To lead students to the programs that will work for them, BMP editors feature only accredited institutions offering fully online and hybrid programs. Programs were ranked according to real, practical factors like tuition cost and student satisfaction, so prospective students can get a full picture.
Best Master's Programs is an independent online guide to finding the best traditional and online master's degree programs. They offer rankings and reviews of the top master's programs in all of the most popular fields, career and salary information for the most in-demand jobs, and much more.
Norwich University
Troy University
Arizona State University
Western Kentucky University
Fitchburg State University
University of Massachusetts-Boston
Slippery Rock University
UNC Wilmington
National University
Indiana State University
Eastern Illinois University
University of Memphis
University of Nebraska at Kearney
Missouri State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Wayland Baptist University
Sam Houston State University
Fort Hays State University
Grand Canyon University
Louisiana Tech University
University of Louisiana Monroe
Pittsburg State University
Emporia State University
University of North Alabama
Jackson State University
