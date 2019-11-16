Best Monitor Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Computer, Gaming, Curved & 4K Monitor Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best early monitor Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on computer & gaming monitors from LG, G Sync, ASUS, Samsung & HP.

Best Monitor deals:

● Save up to 52% on HP computer monitors at HP.com - Featuring popular styles like the HP curved monitor, Ultraslim Full-HD monitor, Ultrawide monitor and the HP gaming monitor

● Save up to $200 on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG

● Save up to $140 on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors

● Save up to 32% on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon - including monitors from recommended brands like Samsung, Acer, Asus, HP and LG

● Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale - sale ends 11/18

● Save on select Acer monitors including gaming and 4K monitors at Acer.com

● Save on various computer and gaming monitors at the B&H Photo Video online store

Black Friday sales are time-limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page . Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Gamers have different preferences when it comes to the computer monitor they use for gaming. Those who prefer a 144Hz monitor, wanting a faster response time, can bet on Samsung and Acer models. Those who like the feel they get from a curved monitor can likewise opt for Asus models. On the other hand, those who are more comfortable with using ultrawide monitors can go for Asus, G Sync, or HP monitors. For the ultimate gaming experience, a 4K monitor, with its ultra HD feature, is the best choice there is.

On which date will Black Friday land this year? November 29th marks this year's Black Friday while Cyber Monday falls on December 2nd.

Amazon's Black Friday promotions and sales run for the entirety of November. Early deals become accessible by the first week of the month with more added hourly during the official start of Black Friday Deals Week. Starting October 25th, Walmart is offering customers significant discounts on a variety of products such as electronics, furniture and toys. Walmart's Early Deals Drop runs until the end of November. The evening before Thanksgiving typically marks the start of Walmart's Black Friday sales at its online store. The following evening, on Thanksgiving, is normally the beginning of Walmart's in-store Black Friday deals.

Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday at all major online retailers. Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week further extends the shopping holiday by an extra week, adding new deals not available the week before.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse