﻿Best Ohio Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 15 Best Ohio Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-ohio-online-mba/).

It can be hard for a professional to find the right time to go back to school for an advanced degree. Not only is it a financial commitment, but the time commitment can be extensive. Some degrees even make it impossible to continue a full-time career. But professionals who do not want to walk away from their career they have spent years building and also have a desire to pursue a degree, no longer have to choose between the two. The top Ohio Online MBA programs allow professionals to juggle their personal and professional responsibilities and pursue an MBA at the same time, allowing professionals to take care of their present and prepare for their future.

Every Ohio Online MBA program is accredited, offers top-notch advanced business education, is intentional about supporting their distance students, and won't break the bank. Each program was ranked upon their Affordability (33%), Quality of Classes (33%), and Online Support Services (33%). Information for this ranking was collected from each university's website, the National Center for Education Statistics, the Princeton Review, Quacquarelli Symonds, the Financial Times, and US News and World Report.

Topping this ranking of the 15 Best Ohio Online MBA Degrees is Kent State University's College of Business Administration located in Kent, Ohio. Next is Baldwin Wallace University's School of Business in Berea, Ohio, in second place, followed by Wright State University's Raj Soin College of Business located in Dayton, Ohio, in third.

Other schools listed in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Ashland University Richard E. & Sandra J. Dauch College of Business & Economics -- Ashland, Ohio

Cedarville University School of Business Administration -- Cedarville, Ohio

Cleveland State University Monte Ahuja College of Business -- Cleveland, Ohio

Franklin University Ross College of Business -- Columbus, Ohio

Mount Vernon Nazarene University School of Graduate & Professional Studies -- Mount Vernon, Ohio

Ohio Dominican University Business Administration Department -- Columbus, Ohio

Ohio University College of Business -- Athens, Ohio

Tiffin University School of Business -- Tiffin, Ohio

University of Cincinnati Carl H. Lindner College of Business -- Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Findlay College of Business -- Findlay, Ohio

University of Northwestern Ohio Graduate College -- Lima, Ohio

Walsh University DeVille School of Business -- North Canton, Ohio

Ohio is known for many things. People travel to Ohio to visit their historical sites, enjoy the natural beauty, pursue a degree from many of their colleges or universities, or follow a rewarding career from one of the many Fortune 500 companies headquartered there. "With the low cost of living and the level of opportunity within the state, prospective students have many options for higher education and successful career," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. Cagle continues, "With statistics showing that there is a relatively low rate of college-educated residents, it means that graduates have a competitive advantage in the marketplace." But whether students live within the borders of Ohio or not, business schools in Ohio provide an opportunity to advance in education and a career with a top Ohio Online MBA.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

Contact:

Tammie Cagle - Editor

MBA Central

229550@email4pr.com

425-440-0619

SOURCE MBA Central