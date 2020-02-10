Best Oklahoma Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 10 Best Oklahoma Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-oklahoma-online-mba/).

Many professionals might not realize that the number of flexible online and hybrid MBA programs housed within the US numbers almost 600. The choice to go back to school for a master's degree is already a huge decision, with factors including how to pay for school and how to balance studies with an already full professional and personal life. Therefore, it is imperative that prospective students use tools, like reliable rankings, to help them narrow down their list of programs to apply to.

To help in this process, MBA Central has ranked all the distance-based MBA programs within the state of Oklahoma based upon their Affordability (33%), Support Services (33%), and Quality of Classes (33%). By collecting information from sources like the Princeton Review, the Financial Times, US News, Quacquarelli Symonds, the National Center for Education Statistics, and each university website, this ranking can give prospective students a detailed view of each potential program.

Topping this ranking of the 10 Best Oklahoma Online MBA Degrees is Oklahoma State University's Spears School of Business, located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Next, is Cameron University's School of Graduate and Professional Studies in Lawton, Oklahoma, in second place, followed by Northeastern State University's College of Business & Technology located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in third.

Additional schools in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Oklahoma Baptist University College of Graduate and Professional Studies -- Shawnee, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Christian University Graduate School of Business -- Edmond, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City University Meinders School of Business -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oral Roberts University College of Business -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Rogers State University School of Professional Studies -- Claremore, Oklahoma

Southeastern Oklahoma State University John Massey School of Business -- Durant, Oklahoma

Southwestern Oklahoma State University Everett Dobson School of Business and Technology -- Weatherford, Oklahoma

"Today's MBA programs may vary considerably between institutions," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. "When evaluating the online MBA programs in this list, it is important to take note of their similarities and differences."

Before even entering a program, applicants will notice multiple differences, from GMAT requirements, application fees, and prerequisites needed. There are four programs in this list that do not need applicants to submit GMAT or GRE scores, while some will waive the requirement based upon undergraduate GPA levels. And while each program in this list is exceptional, there is only one that is continually ranked within the top 50 online MBA programs in the country. Each program in this list is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and all but one MBA also hold an additional business accreditation.

The top two similarities in this ranking are affordability and flexibility. The state of Oklahoma routinely tops the list of affordable places to live, which is apparent in this degree ranking. Every online MBA in this list has a base tuition below $25,000, which comes in well under the national average of online MBA tuitions. Each program also offers exceptional flexibility, with most degrees offered completely online, which is ideal for the working professional. No matter your priorities, the top Oklahoma Online MBA programs are sure to have an option that is a good fit for professionals pursuing career advancement, higher earnings, and job security.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

Contact:

Tammie Cagle - Editor

MBA Central

233978@email4pr.com

425-440-0619

SOURCE MBA Central