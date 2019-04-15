Best Online Project Management MBA Programs, Best Online Operations MBA Programs
Apr 15, 2019, 08:33 ET
HOUSTON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published two new rankings: The Best Online Project Management MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-project-management-mba/) and The Best Online Operations MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-operations-mba/).
MBA Central thoroughly evaluated over 500 online and hybrid MBA programs to find the degrees with the most value in the areas of project management and operations. Each program was ranked by their affordability, online support services, and quality, using the most up to date information from the National Center for Education Statistics, top business accreditation sites, and leading online ranking systems.
Placing first in the Best Online Project Management MBA Ranking is Fayetteville State University's College of Business and Economics located in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Followed by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's College of Business and Economics in Whitewater, Wisconsin and Lehigh University's College of Business and Economics located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in the second and third place, respectively.
Topping the list of Online Operations MBA programs is the University of South Dakota's Beacom School of Business in Vermillion, South Dakota. In second place sits Kettering University's School of Management in Flint, Michigan, followed by the University of Scranton's Arthur J. Kania School of Management in Scranton, Pennsylvania in third place.
Other schools listed in these rankings are (alphabetically ordered):
American InterContinental University -- Schaumburg, Illinois
Ashland University -- Ashland, Ohio
Carnegie Mellon University -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Cedarville University -- Cedarville, Ohio
City University of Seattle -- Seattle, Washington
Colorado Technical University -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
DeSales University -- Center Valley, Pennsylvania
East Carolina University -- Greenville, North Carolina
Endicott College -- Beverly, Massachusetts
Ferris State University -- Big Rapids, Michigan
Florida Institute of Technology -- Melbourne, Florida
Herzing University -- Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
Johnson & Wales University -- Providence, Rhode Island
Lewis University -- Romeoville, Illinois
Maryville University -- Saint Louis, Missouri
Mississippi State University -- Mississippi State, Mississippi
Missouri University of Science & Technology -- Rolla, Missouri
North Park University -- Chicago, Illinois
Ohio University -- Athens, Ohio
Oklahoma Baptist University -- Shawnee, Oklahoma
Ottawa University -- Ottawa, Kansas
Post University -- Waterbury, Connecticut
Rice University -- Houston, Texas
Southern New Hampshire University -- Manchester, New Hampshire
Stevens Institute of Technology -- Hoboken, New Jersey
University of Cincinnati -- Cincinnati, Ohio
University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
University of Findlay -- Findlay, Ohio
University of Louisiana at Lafayette -- Lafayette, Louisiana
University of Michigan-Flint -- Flint, Michigan
University of North Alabama -- Florence, Alabama
University of Pittsburgh -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Wright State University -- Dayton, Ohio
With the number of online MBA programs growing every semester, prospective students benefit from not having to settle on a program based upon proximity or price, but have a wide variety of schools that offer prestigious, flexible, and affordable distance MBA programs. "This well-respected degree can open many doors in business leadership," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central.
For the professional that is able to manage the minutia, while leveraging it for the overall organizational success, project management or operations management can be a good fit. MBA programs in project management and operations can provide students with the most up to date tools and systems applicable to global organizations. An online program can additionally give students experience working with virtual teams. No matter the specialization, online MBA programs can help students stay on their path to an exciting career business management.
MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.
