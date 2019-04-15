Best Online Project Management MBA Programs, Best Online Operations MBA Programs

HOUSTON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published two new rankings: The Best Online Project Management MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-project-management-mba/) and The Best Online Operations MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/online-operations-mba/).

MBA Central thoroughly evaluated over 500 online and hybrid MBA programs to find the degrees with the most value in the areas of project management and operations. Each program was ranked by their affordability, online support services, and quality, using the most up to date information from the National Center for Education Statistics, top business accreditation sites, and leading online ranking systems.

Placing first in the Best Online Project Management MBA Ranking is Fayetteville State University's College of Business and Economics located in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Followed by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's College of Business and Economics in Whitewater, Wisconsin and Lehigh University's College of Business and Economics located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in the second and third place, respectively.

Topping the list of Online Operations MBA programs is the University of South Dakota's Beacom School of Business in Vermillion, South Dakota. In second place sits Kettering University's School of Management in Flint, Michigan, followed by the University of Scranton's Arthur J. Kania School of Management in Scranton, Pennsylvania in third place.

Other schools listed in these rankings are (alphabetically ordered):

American InterContinental University -- Schaumburg, Illinois

Ashland University -- Ashland, Ohio

Carnegie Mellon University -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cedarville University -- Cedarville, Ohio

City University of Seattle -- Seattle, Washington

Colorado Technical University -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

DeSales University -- Center Valley, Pennsylvania

East Carolina University -- Greenville, North Carolina

Endicott College -- Beverly, Massachusetts

Ferris State University -- Big Rapids, Michigan

Florida Institute of Technology -- Melbourne, Florida

Herzing University -- Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Johnson & Wales University -- Providence, Rhode Island

Lewis University -- Romeoville, Illinois

Maryville University -- Saint Louis, Missouri

Mississippi State University -- Mississippi State, Mississippi

Missouri University of Science & Technology -- Rolla, Missouri

North Park University -- Chicago, Illinois

Ohio University -- Athens, Ohio

Oklahoma Baptist University -- Shawnee, Oklahoma

Ottawa University -- Ottawa, Kansas

Post University -- Waterbury, Connecticut

Rice University -- Houston, Texas

Southern New Hampshire University -- Manchester, New Hampshire

Stevens Institute of Technology -- Hoboken, New Jersey

University of Cincinnati -- Cincinnati, Ohio

University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

University of Findlay -- Findlay, Ohio

University of Louisiana at Lafayette -- Lafayette, Louisiana

University of Michigan-Flint -- Flint, Michigan

University of North Alabama -- Florence, Alabama

University of Pittsburgh -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Wright State University -- Dayton, Ohio

With the number of online MBA programs growing every semester, prospective students benefit from not having to settle on a program based upon proximity or price, but have a wide variety of schools that offer prestigious, flexible, and affordable distance MBA programs. "This well-respected degree can open many doors in business leadership," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central.

For the professional that is able to manage the minutia, while leveraging it for the overall organizational success, project management or operations management can be a good fit. MBA programs in project management and operations can provide students with the most up to date tools and systems applicable to global organizations. An online program can additionally give students experience working with virtual teams. No matter the specialization, online MBA programs can help students stay on their path to an exciting career business management.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

