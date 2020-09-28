Best Pick Reports Provides Seattle and Tacoma Area Homeowners a Source for Guaranteed Home Service Contractors

Each Best Pick company has been thoroughly reviewed via an unparalleled, independent certification process . Inclusion in the guide is by invitation alone, and that invitation is extended only if a company has met strict qualifying criteria. Companies are not able to buy space in the guide or pay for a good rating – they are individually evaluated based on hundreds of customer interviews, must achieve an "A" rating and must have all licenses and insurance verified and up to date.

After spending a significant amount of time at home over the past several months, many homeowners may be thinking about home improvement projects they are ready to get started on – whether adding a home office, updating family spaces, adding a fresh coat of paint, or washing windows. In fact, recent research from National Association of Realtors shows that 67% of homeowners are either contemplating a remodeling project or have already spent money on one.

Best Pick Reports includes recommended contractors in many different specialties, including electrical work, plumbing, heating/air conditioning, and painting. Homeowners in the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas will receive their Best Pick Reports guide via U.S. mail, or they can access the directory online anytime. Best Pick Reports' referral guide stands behind the work of the professionals it lists with in the guide with the Best Pick Guarantee, reimbursing homeowners up to $2,500 if the work performed is not satisfactory.

For more information about Best Pick Reports, please visit www.bestpickreports.com.

About Best Pick Reports:

Since 1997, the Best Pick Reports team has utilized consumer satisfaction research to evaluate and document the performance of home service providers in dozens of service categories, such as Plumbing, Roofing, and Pest Control. The initial idea behind Best Pick Reports was simple: go straight to the source—homeowners—and gather invaluable data on company performance in a variety of categories. What began as a door-to-door review aggregation service is now backed by a robust database of over one million unbiased reviews, covering more than 40 different home service categories and spanning across nine major metropolitan areas: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Seattle, South Florida, and Washington DC Metro.

