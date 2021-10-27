Best Places to Work in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources was announced as the first place winner within the Micro-Companies category by The Dallas Business Journal for this year's Best Place to Work For 2021 award. Winners are determined by data collected via anonymous survey responses completed by each company's employees. Hundreds of companies in the Dallas, TX area participated in this process and companies were divided into five categories with respects to the number of employees each company had at the time of their nomination.

The winners were announced on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at a luncheon hosted by The Dallas Business Journal for all honorees that made the final lists. The categories comprised of North Texas companies divided into one of the five total categories based on the number of employees their company employed at the time of their nomination and survey entries. Micro-companies consisted of 10-24 employees, Small companies consisted of 24 – 49 employees, Medium companies consisted of 50 – 249 employees, Large companies consisted of 250 – 999 employees, and Extra Large companies were for those that held over 1,000 employees.

Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare talent acquisition firm, headquartered in Dallas, TX since their establishment in July of 2011. The founders of Ironside HR are Doug (CEO) and Kara (COO) Carter, the company's present day Executive board leaders. The Carters founded the firm with the mission to design a staffing company that would operate on a unique business model, allowing cost-efficient metrics for a diversity of clientele across the nation. The Ironside HR firm having just celebrated their 10-year anniversary earlier this year in July, has proudly been a selected partner for healthcare and medical organizations across the nation in providing both permanent and travel/temp healthcare professional recruitment and placement services. Ironside Human Resources works with small and large healthcare facilities alike, boasting an incredibly diverse client portfolio including Tribal Healthcare Organizations, Critical Access Hospitals, Private Companies, and large health systems across the United States.

Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside Human Resources provided the following statement, "On behalf of the entire Ironside HR team, we are deeply honored to have been selected as the No. 1 winner within the micro-company's category for Best Place to Work For 2021 by the local Dallas Business Journal. We are extremely humbled by this award as it was based on the feedback of our individual employees that generated such a positive response for our company. This shows us, that we are doing right by our employees, and further motivates us to continue making Ironside HR an exemplary work environment that supports the growth and development of each of our unique team members as our company continues to grow. Congratulations to all the other category winners and honorees, as well as their employees for also receiving this recognition from the Dallas Business Journal!"

Close to 400 companies sought participation in this year's awards campaign and only the top 100 companies were recognized as winners and honorees on the lists. Thousands of internal employees participated in providing their feedback through an online survey that evaluated the company's culture, employee relations, professional development, and other key metrics used to determine the final 100 honorees.

