Best Practices for Building High Quality Creatives Without the IDFA

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple's deprecation of the IDFA with iOS14.5+ will change the way app marketers build high-quality creatives, according to creative technology company, Craftsman+. With its customizable ad platform, which iterates mobile ads efficiently at scale, and its agency division, which uses powerful storytelling to drive revenue, Craftsman+ has fast built a reputation among global brands for powering creative wins for apps.

How will mobile ad creatives change post-IDFA? Unless a user opts in, marketers will be relegated to knowing an install occurred, but won't be able to connect it to a specific device, impacting their ability to A/B test creatives and target audiences. With less data granularity for campaign optimization, marketers will need to build creatives that speak to a broader, diverse audience to drive installs. Craftsman+ provides the tools to build impactful ads without the user-level data provided by the IDFA.

How to Build High-Quality Creatives Without the IDFA

With iOS14.5, driving engagement and increasing returns will come down to app marketers' ability to create powerful in-app experiences that resonate at the right time and place.

Marry Context With Creative: Marketers should focus on designing creatives that connect emotionally with audiences by matching the feelings inspired by the content the person was engaging with before seeing the ad.

Marketers should focus on designing creatives that connect emotionally with audiences by matching the feelings inspired by the content the person was engaging with before seeing the ad. Focus on Video & Interactive Ad Experiences: Video and interactive ads should be key components of an app's creative strategy. Videos create narratives for the user, and interactive ads provide personalized experiences in lieu of targeting. Video ads should be compatible for portrait and landscape formats. Captions should be included to ensure viewers are able to understand what's going on without audio.

Video and interactive ads should be key components of an app's creative strategy. Videos create narratives for the user, and interactive ads provide personalized experiences in lieu of targeting. Video ads should be compatible for portrait and landscape formats. Captions should be included to ensure viewers are able to understand what's going on without audio. KISS Your Users Creatively: In the face of designing creatives with less data on what's driving engagement, marketers should follow the " K eep I t S imple S tupid" (KISS) mantra. This means building simple, clean ads that highlight their brand's core value clearly and succinctly.

In the face of designing creatives with less data on what's driving engagement, marketers should follow the (KISS) mantra. This means building simple, clean ads that highlight their brand's core value clearly and succinctly. Show Your Most Popular Products: While marketers might not be able to personalize ads by showing users recently browsed items, they can still show popular products and services on their app. Marketers should also utilize dynamic creative optimization (DCO) and product feeds to show top products on a rotating basis.

Looking Forward

Going forward, Apple's data privacy changes will empower marketers to get back to creative basics. Gone are the days of leaning on data and targeting to drive purchases. If emotional resonance is at the heart of rich, compelling ad experiences, then iOS14.5 marks the new age of creative innovation, in which marketers will need to engage in memorable storytelling to succeed. Finding the right creative partners and tools to be successful in this regard will be key.

About Craftsman+

Craftsman+ is a creative technology company that empowers marketers and brands to achieve powerful creative wins. Their sophisticated platform enables partners to iterate their content to drive scale and efficiency; while their agency work blends ideas and craft to create engaging stories that deliver results. To learn more about Craftsman+, visit www.craftsmanplus.com .

