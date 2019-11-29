Best Roomba 960, 980, i7, 690, 890, s9, e6 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Listed by Save Bubble
Sales experts review the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday iRobot Roomba deals for shoppers in 2019
Nov 29, 2019, 02:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomba Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best i series, e series, s series, 600, 800 and 900 series Roomba vacuum deals by clicking the links below.
Best Roomba deals:
- Save up to $250 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon
- Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum - at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to $150 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to $40 on the Roomba 675, 614 & more 600 series robot vacuums - at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Roomba 675 - at iRobot.com (ends 12/2)
- iRobot Roomba s9 & s9+ available now at Amazon
- Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on the Roomba e5 at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save $75 on Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum - at iRobot.com (offer ends 12.7.19)
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The idea of having household robots sounds promising, this has already turned into a reality with the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner. It's a small computer-operated cleaner that brushes and vacuums floors, carpets, and rugs. The iRobot 960 is considered the best all-round model with its reliable navigation systems and powerful cleaning ability. The best high-tech Roomba, with an automatic disposal system, is the i7 which was already upgraded to the i7+. The new e5 is similar to the 690 and 890 (they are all budget-friendly). Other models include the 960, 980, s9, and 650.
How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? One theory suggests the term 'Black Friday' came about because the Friday after Thanksgiving sees a significant boost in stores revenues with their sales figures going 'into the black'.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Save Bubble
Share this article