Best-Selling At-Home Beauty Brand Expands into Self-Care Products

As visits to the salon for a traditional bi-monthly mani-pedi waned over recent months, women found themselves needing some fairly advanced but easy-to-use tools to maintain their own nails. In response, Flawless Salon Nails was developed to providing a safe, hygienic, and easy-to-use salon quality tool in the comfort of your home.

"Manicures have become more intricate, in designs and polish/gel colors, but also in their application and removal," said Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager. "Flawless Salon Nails simplifies the process and literally puts the power to create and care for your nails in your own hands."

This ergonomically designed device comes with 6 heads to provide multiple benefits to create a polish-ready look: shape and file; grind and smooth; smooth and shine; buff; nail clean up; and cuticle clean up. It is designed with precision control, a forward and reverse motor in low and high speeds, and an LED light to make manicures and pedicures a snap.

Flawless Salon Nails is rechargeable and is available at FlawlessBeauty.com and fine retail stores for $19.99.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, drug store retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the spa, dermatologist office, or salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

