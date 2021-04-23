Best-Selling Author and Hollywood Executive Keith L. Craig to Address The Gloucester Institute This Saturday

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig - a best-selling author, Hollywood Entertainment Executive and decorated U.S. Army Veteran - will appear as a guest speaker at The Gloucester Institute's Emerging Leader Program. The ceremony will take place virtually this Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig

Sergeant Major Craig will address the graduates of the Emerging Leader Program, a significant group of the best and brightest college leaders that have experienced The Gloucester Institute's intensive leadership training on the historic Holly Knoll campus. The program recruits exceptional students to a fellowship designed to produce the next generation of world-class leaders.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to talk to the young-leaders graduating from The Gloucester Institute's Emerging Leader Program to share both my own tumultuous and victorious times," says Sergeant Major Craig. "I am eager to speak to the challenges and opportunities facing our institutions, as well as provide insight into the uniquely multi-faced life the students are about to embark on. I thank The Gloucester Institute for selecting me as a speaker and hope to make a direct impact on the students."

Sergeant Major Craig, who served the United States of America for 32 years, garnering 52 awards and decorations, is a best-selling author and Entertainment Executive. Previously, Sergeant Major Craig had a ceremoniously film career at Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures where he managed the Central Division theatrical sales and distribution. At Disney, Sergeant Major Craig and his team generated a domestic record of $3.7billion in 2019, propelled by Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), The Lion King ($543.6M), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($515.2M) among many other franchise titles, as well as setting previous $3 billion annual domestic B.O. records two previous times including 2018. Additionally, Sergeant Major Craig's theatrical distribution career at Disney also includes him booking the Oscar-winning movie COCO, as well as Black Panther who was nominated for seven Academy Awards which took home three awards.

Transcending his childhood dreams and amassing huge success in the armed forces as well as Hollywood, Sergeant Major Craig wants to ignite passion in the graduates of The Gloucester Institute. Prior to the speaking engagement, The Gloucester Institute purchased 20 copies of his book " Serving to Lead: Lessons in Adversity and Resilience from the Battlefield, Gridiron and the Corporate World " to give to the graduating students.

To interview Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig, contact Ann Maher of Interdependence Public Relations at [email protected] or (949) 777-2489.

About Keith L. Craig

Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig is an international best-selling author, who recently published " Serving To Lead ." Sergeant Major is also an Entertainment Executive that is currently working in Burbank, CA at Walt Disney Studios managing Central Division theatrical sales and distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Prior to this, he served 32 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Sergeant Major. His time in service took him around the world where he served in 6 combat campaigns, conducted humanitarian and natural disaster operations, played professional football and oversaw the creation of senior enlisted training programs. In addition to his primary duties at Disney, Craig is President of the company's Diversity Resource Group SALUTE, charged with supporting military veterans employed by the studio, helping them integrate, strengthen and grow their careers and provide a sense of community within the organization.

About The Gloucester Institute

The Gloucester Institute is committed to providing an intellectually safe environment where ideas can be discussed and transformed into practical solutions that produce results. Gloucester provides a peaceful place to restore and refresh leaders and to train and nurture emerging leaders. The Gloucester Institute continues the work and memory of Dr. Robert Russa Moton through programs, activities, and maintenance of his historic home, Holly Knoll. For more information, visit www.gloucesterinstitute.org .

