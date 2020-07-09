Best Selling Author Encourages Inclusive Conversations

Mary-Frances Winters is the founder and president of The Winters Group, Inc., a global diversity and inclusion consulting firm. Recently named as one of 10 Diversity and Inclusion Trailblazers by Forbes Magazine, she has also been named a diversity pioneer by Profiles in Diversity Journal, the recipient of the ATHENA Award and the Winds of Change Award conferred by the Forum on Workplace Inclusion. In addition to We Can't Talk About that at Work and the upcoming Inclusive Conversations, Winters will be releasing Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit this year. She is also the author of three other books and authored a chapter in the book Diversity at Work: The Practice of Inclusion (2013) and numerous articles.

President at The University of Hartford, Dr. Gregory Woodward, said of Inclusive Conversations,

"When I picked up Inclusive Conversations: Fostering Equity, Empathy and Belonging Across Difference, I was sure that it would be second best to the incredible in-person sessions I have been fortunate to be part of with Mary-Frances Winters over the past year. I was wrong. This extremely useful and helpful book is instead a gift of 'more.' More of Winters' wisdom and teachings, more of her reassuring humanity, more of her practical and fearless voice, and more of her compassion and heroic contributions to a better world."

Dr. Bev Kaye, best-selling co-author of Love 'Em or Lose 'Em, adds,

"I challenge readers to gather a group of colleagues or friends and actually answer the array of excellent questions posed throughout this book. You will learn, everyone will grow, and you will have a start at fostering the abilities to have inclusive conversations. If you only review the glossary of terms in the back of this book, your investment will be worth it."

Inclusive Conversations can be pre-ordered online on Amazon.

