Best-selling Author Filiz Behaettin, Reveals the key to Success, in 'Elevate: The Practical Guide to Living Your Best Life & Succeeding'

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filiz Behaettin makes her debut in the self-help literature space with the release of her new book "Elevate: The practical guide to living your best life and succeeding," a book designed to help readers uncover their full potential and reach levels of success they never thought possible.

"Elevate: The practical guide to living your best life and succeeding," reveals how individuals can get their power back, find their purpose and succeed in a time where the cost of living is rising, inflation is at an all-time high, and people are continuing to take part in the 'great resignation.' Easy-to-use exercises and techniques are shared throughout the book that outlines how one can reach their full potential, achieve goals that were once unattainable, and the importance of one's thoughts, self-image, and perceptions when it comes to failure and succeeding.

"We are living in unprecedented times, and the world is constantly evolving," the author states. "Elevate' is relevant for today's readers as it provides individuals with practical solutions to overcome challenging situations, heal and learn the tips and tools to thrive and get ahead in a world that is constantly changing. Readers will discover how embracing failures and difficulties is the key to their success and growth."

Insightful and easy to read, "Elevate: The practical guide to living your best life and succeeding," will guide individuals to find their purpose, reignite their passion for life, enabling them to reach their greatest potential and become their biggest fans. Available at most bookstores, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

Filiz Behaettin is a best-selling author, freelance writer, and speaker based in Australia. The daughter of Turkish Cypriot migrants, Behaettin is committed to empowering others, particularly women and those of culturally diverse backgrounds, to achieve their goals and equip them with the tools they need to succeed. Her unique skill set and experience working in government enable Behaettin to bring a new perspective to the literature, self-help, and cultural diversity space. She is also a contributing writer for several publications. For more information on Behaettin's work or to contact her visit www.filizbauthor.com

