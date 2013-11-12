Best-Selling Authors and Workplace Culture Experts from Twitter and Netflix to Keynote at Aurea Experience 18

Aurea Experience 18 Europe will take place Nov. 12-13 in Munich and include a mainstage presentation from Daisley about his experience leading social media giants like Twitter and YouTube, as well as insights and best practices from his chart-topping work culture podcast, Eat Sleep Work Repeat. Aurea Experience 18 North America, scheduled for Dec. 4-5 in New Orleans, will be headlined by McCord. A workplace innovator and culture and leadership consultant, she helped create and operationalize the Netflix culture deck, which has been viewed more than fifteen million times online and heralded as possibly 'the most important document ever to come out of Silicon Valley.'

"I'm honored to bring Patty and Bruce's world-class workplace culture and employee engagement expertise to Aurea Experience 18," said Scott Brighton, chief executive officer at Aurea Software. "We designed these distinctive events to inspire and educate attendees on how to fuel transformative change and unlock the latent value of people's connections through enterprise collaboration."

At both Aurea Experience 18 events, Brighton will discuss the evolving world of collaboration and share Aurea's vision for creating profound differentiation through Jive enterprise communities centered around people. In addition, Aurea's chief product officer, Tej Redkar, will demonstrate the company's latest technology innovations and preview intelligent ways for businesses to better understand and leverage the personal and professional relationships across their organizations.

The free two-day Aurea Experience 18 events will bring together hundreds of corporate communications, human resources, IT, sales and marketing professionals. Aurea's customers and partners will learn from the industry's most forward-thinking leaders during three informative tracks with breakout sessions on employee engagement, the new digital workplace and customer intelligence. In addition, the conference will offer a "boot camp" track, where Jive community managers can learn key skills, strategies and best practices for building strategic plans, increasing adoption and driving advanced community use cases. To register, visit https://www.aurea.com/experience18/. For more information, follow @AureaSoftware and #AureaExperience on Twitter.

