Best-Selling Business Plan Guide Of All-Time Debuts New Edition

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhonda Abrams, Small Business Columnist for USA Today, today released the seventh edition of her best-selling business plan guide, Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies. The book is up-to-date, jam-packed with the info, resources, and worksheets an entrepreneur needs. Step-by-step guidance makes business planning easy and fast. Included in this edition are insights and tips from business luminaries, including Seth Goldman, CEO of HonestTea; Kay Koplovitz, former chair of Kate Spade; Venture Capitalist John Doerr; Bill Rancic, Apprentice winner and entrepreneur.

This hands-on, 434-page guide takes entrepreneurs through the entire planning process, from an initial feasibility analysis to advice on polishing a final document and pitching the plan. Each section of the business plan is broken down into checklists and easy-to-fill worksheets.

"Helping someone start a business, regardless of size or scope, is an honor. I am thrilled that over two million entrepreneurs have launched businesses using Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies," stated Rhonda Abrams. "When I meet a student at one of the 1,000+ business schools that utilize the book, or receive a letter from someone who read the book in one of the 30-languages it is available in, I am humbled by its reach and breadth."

In the Seventh Edition:

Crowdfunding – who it's good for, when to use it, and new crowdfunding laws

Lean Start-Up – how to get going with fewer dollars

Minimal Viable Product – ways to get to market faster

Sample PowerPoint – slide-by-slide guide to the 12 slides investors want to see

Sample Business Plan

Tips on impressing investors and winning Business Plan competitions

"Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies is our mainstay," says Jim Jindrick of the McGuire Entrepreneurship Program of the University of Arizona. "It's well organized, full of useful information and worksheets. Many of our students launch successful businesses using PlanningShop books."

The book is available in print, electronic, and bundled editions and can be purchased via the Amazon.com and the PlanningShop website.

Successful Business Plan, 7th edition

Rhonda Abrams; PlanningShop; 434 pages; $79.99; pub: April, 2019

ISBN: 978-1-933895-82-6

About Rhonda Abrams:

Rhonda Abrams is widely recognized as one of the foremost experts on business planning, entrepreneurship, and small business. A successful serial entrepreneur and business owner, she writes the entrepreneurship column for USA Today and is the author of 19 books. Named one of the 30 Global Startup Gurus and 100 most influential women in Silicon Valley, Rhonda lives in Palo Alto, California.

