Best-Selling Self-Help Author and Life Coach Craig Beck to Hold Live Event in Toronto: Limited Seating Now Available

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, success coach and motivational speaker Craig Beck (https://www.craigbeck.com/) will be hosting a live, personal development event in Toronto on March 30, 2019. The event runs from 9 am to 5 pm in Bloor West Village, Toronto. "Unleashed: Unlock Your Full Potential" is a multi-layered seminar that meshes life coaching with Beck's trademark down-to-earth approach. Tickets are on sale here.

Unleash Your Full Potential With Craig Beck Craig Beck

Partnered with the recent release of his new book "Unleashed: How to Love Yourself More and Unlock Your Full Potential" Craig Beck is holding an exclusive, one-day-only major event to teach people the most important tenets from his book, which gives individuals the tools they need to help realize their full potential. Seats are limited, and already going fast.

The multiple ticket packages available for the one-day event include:

Unleashed — Live + Online Executive Coaching: Instant access to the world's number one full potential coaching program, in addition to private coaching sessions with Craig Beck. Also: a complete online course, discounted access to all future live events, Millionaire University, Persuasion University, the Craig Beck complete collection, inner circle upgrade, complete hypnosis library, one-hour individualized coaching, and guaranteed results. Unleashed — Live Ticket Only: Intensive one day course to help build unshakeable confidence, unlock one's full potential and find true purpose.

"Unleashed is the most potent, effective and life-changing program I have ever created. I am so convinced that it will make a dramatic difference in your life," said Craig Beck.

At the event, Craig Beck will specifically discuss and elaborate on a wide variety of important topics from his book, including:

How real is all the "bad stuff" from the past? How is it limiting human potential?

How to take the "brakes" off life, and let one's potential soar.

Techniques for preventing others from hurting one's self esteem.

Finding life purpose, and then living that purpose with passion.

Preparing for beautiful and magical relationships.

Destroying fear, to claim what one really wants from life.

Defeating loneliness and claiming happiness.

The reviews of both Craig Beck's motivational work and his books have been overwhelmingly positive:

"Made a huge difference in my life in just 3 days." —Ron Ben-Yishay

"Many thanks to Craig for helping me through such a difficult time. Much love and gratitude." —Kariz Xi

"Absolutely fantastic! Best thing I have ever done. Thank you, Craig, for your help and inspiration. Very happy with my investment." —Michele Parkin

"This program was highly effective for me. Really just life changing. His approach to dealing with alcohol addiction is logical, passionate, persuasive, and affable. Since starting this program every single aspect of my life has improved, and it spills over to benefit those around me, especially my loved ones." —Brent McNabb

About Craig Beck

Author and personal development coach, Craig Beck first gained fame as "The Stop Drinking Expert." His self-help bestsellers, including "Alcohol Lied to Me" and "The Alcohol Illusion" have assisted readers across the globe in freeing themselves from the shackles of alcohol addiction.

Craig is a certified master practitioner of neuro-linguistic programming, hypnotherapy and time line therapy.

In this new live event Craig Beck's signature method uses a non-willpower based, intelligent approach to help people remove their limiting beliefs and unlock their full potential. Craig Beck has also written multiple personal success books dealing with the wealth creation, goal setting and the law of attraction. Currently he tours the world speaking on his various life success techniques. Learn more at: www.CraigBeck.com.

Contact:

Craig Beck

Craig Beck Media Limited

3811 Ditmars Blvd #1074,

Astoria, NY 11105

New York

United States of America

206628@email4pr.com

+1 844 384 4656

SOURCE Craig Beck

Related Links

http://www.CraigBeck.com

