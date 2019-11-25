Best Shark ION, APEX & Rocket Vacuum Black Friday Deals for 2019: Shark Cordless, Upright & Robotic Vacuum Deals Listed by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best Shark Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on Shark APEX, Navigator, ION Robot, Rotator vacuum cleaners and steam mops.

Best Shark deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shark is a pioneering brand for home cleaning solutions. Its cordless Shark ION Robot boasts of having an automatic sensor navigator and self-cleaning brushes. Its full-sized vacuums like the Shark APEX and Shark Rockets are engineered with powered-lift technology, compact design and ultra-lightweight for ease in maneuverability. Shark also manufactures chemical-free steam mops perfect for stain cleaning.

How do Black Friday deals work? Deals on Black Friday provide shoppers with significant savings on a wide range of products. A 2016 study by Profitero revealed that Walmart applied an average discount of 36.6% off their products during that year's Black Friday. Discounts on the retailer's electronics products were even higher with an average reduction of 39.9 percent.

Black Friday sales continue to trend towards online channels and away from brick-and-mortar retail stores. In 2018, the total revenue generated from online sales rose to $6.22 billion, which is 23.6% higher than the total the year before (CNBC).

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Stripe