Best Shark ION, Navigator, APEX & Rocket Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Shark Vacuum & Steam Mop Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Shark Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track prices and have rounded up the best deals on popular models like the Shark ION Robot Vacuum, Rocket Pro Cordless Vacuum, Shark Navigator and Shark Apex Stick Vacuum for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Shark ION robot vacuum deals:

Save up to 33% on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Shark ION robot vacuums including the Shark ION 750 & 720

- click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Shark ION robot vacuums including the Shark ION 750 & 720 Save up to $180 on Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaners at Walmart - check live prices on Shark ION 750, 720 and more best-selling Shark ION robot vacuum cleaners

Best Shark vac deals:

Best Shark steam mop deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shark ION 750 is an app-controlled vacuum cleaner that's perfect for any environment. This cordless Ion robot can be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant. Its smart sensor navigation helps it to move swiftly through traps and obstacles. Shark also offers a wide variety of vacuum cleaner models such as Apex, Rocket, and Navigator. For cheaper alternatives, a Shark steam mop is an excellent choice.

Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving sees significant volumes of shoppers heading to retail stores to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving sales. This day was dubbed 'Black Friday' by traffic policemen due to the chaotic traffic conditions it caused. Happening around late November, Black Friday is now known as a big holiday sales event where shoppers can find millions of items at discounted prices.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk