Best Surface Pro 7, 6, X & Surface Book Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Microsoft Laptop & Tablet Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg

Since Microsoft Surface entered the market, they've been well-received by consumers of varying budgets and lifestyles. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the newer version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with a more advanced 10tg gen processor. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is designed for always-on connectivity and with a premium design. Looking like a smaller Surface Pro, the Surface Go is the cheapest and smallest member of the family. Though lacking tablet mode, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 3 are perfect for professionals who spend most of their computer time working.

On what date does Black Friday 2019 fall? 2019's Black Friday is on the 29th of November, while Cyber Monday is on the 2nd of December.

Amazon's Black Friday deals run longer than the four-day holiday weekend. Deals start appearing on the retailer's website in early November, with more being added hourly once the Black Friday sales week event begins. Walmart's holiday sales are also available well ahead of Black Friday this year. Starting on October 25, Walmart.com is providing shoppers early access to impressive deals on a wide selection of products. Walmart normally begins their Black Friday event online on Thanksgiving Eve and in stores the following night.

Shoppers can typically find special holiday offers at all big-box retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon gives their customers even more time to shop though, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week lasting until the next weekend, on December 8.

