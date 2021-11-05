BEST TOYS for 2021: Independent Consumer Group Announces Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Award Winners on www.toyportfolio.com and NBC's TODAY Show

"There is no one 'hot toy' this year for parents to get anxious about buying. However, given the supply shortages, if there is something special your child wants, we recommend not waiting. The great news is that our Platinum Award list has dozens of great choices for all age groups and budgets," notes child development expert and co-founder Joanne Oppenheim.

Trends to Watch:

Screen-Free Ways to Connect: After a year of heavy screen time, families are looking for screen-free ways of connecting. We have outstanding puzzles and games for all levels.

Diversity in Toy Land: Happily we reviewed more doll collections this year that reflect greater diversity by including both girls and boys of varying skin tones and heritages.

High Tech Toys. Our list includes toys that introduce the concept of coding as well as the first 3D Printer designed specifically for kids. STEM toys continue to be a hot trend - our testers found the most engaging and entertaining ones.

The Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Awards are given to the most outstanding and innovative products of the year. The independent consumer organization was co-founded in 1989 by child development experts Joanne and Stephanie Oppenheim. Other notable awards: the Gold Seal Award is given to highly recommended products; Blue Chip Award honors classic products; and the Special Needs Adaptable Product Award recognizes toys most appropriate for kids with special needs. Complete reviews of all winners are online at www.toyportfolio.com.

