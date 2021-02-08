Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Makes It Easier Than Ever To Achieve Elite Status

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced today that its award-winning Best Western Rewards (BWR®) program is cutting its Elite Status eligibility qualifications in half for 2021 - enabling travelers worldwide to earn Elite Status with just five nights, three stays or 5,000 points. Additionally, the reduction in thresholds applies to each BWR Elite Status tier – making it easier than ever for guests to climb the loyalty ladder.

"As the world embraces 2021 with a renewed sense of hope, Best Western is pleased to help guests rediscover the power of travel and reward them along the way," said Best Western Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dorothy Dowling. "At Best Western, caring is in our DNA and I am immensely proud that we can demonstrate this spirit of caring by taking steps to reward our loyal guests. By reducing our Elite Status eligibility qualifications, our valued guests now have the opportunity to earn greater perks with fewer stays. With valuable offers such as this one, we look forward to reigniting the magic of travel while helping our guests save big this year."

Elite Status members receive elite rewards including 500 bonus points, as well as up to 50% bonus points each and every time they stay. These benefits are in addition to the perks that already come with being a member of one of the richest programs in the industry. Best Western Hotels & Resorts is the only major hotel chain to offer a loyalty program whose rewards points do not expire – so travelers don't have to worry about losing their points if their plans get disrupted. Members can also earn gift cards redeemable with popular shopping and airline partners; access special rates; and earn points with each stay that can be redeemed for free nights at any Best Western-branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates.

BWR rebranded its tagline to "Because We Care About Rewarding You" to underscore how its perks are driven by Best Western's foundational commitment of caring for guests. BWR's Elite Status eligibility reduction is the latest example of how the brand is showcasing this commitment. Also inspired by the brand's caring spirit, Best Western Hotels & Resorts was the first in the industry to extend loyalty status to its BWR members whose travel plans have been greatly impacted by travel restrictions and cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the company launched an industry-leading cleaning program, We Care CleanSM, which delivers an enhanced commitment to keeping guests safe and healthy when staying at Best Western-branded hotels across North America.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has transformed into a vibrant hospitality company with 18 distinct brand offerings across every market segment from economy to luxury. In recent years, the company has revitalized its properties across North America as owners invested a staggering $2 billion in property improvements and renovations. Best Western's commitment to innovation and improvement has enabled the company to achieve record RevPAR Index, unrivaled industry recognition and unprecedented guest satisfaction.

