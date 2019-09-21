Best, Worst and Riskiest Places to Sell a Phone in 2019? Flipsy.com In-Depth Breakdown

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surging demand for the iPhone 11 exceeds initial projections as forecasters expect up to 75 million units to sell by year's end, which means millions will soon be selling their old phones to help offset costs. Flipsy.com compared phone selling options to identify the highest-paying, fastest, most convenient and riskiest places to sell a phone in 2019. The report can be viewed on Flipsy.com.

Key findings include:

Local and online marketplaces pay the most for used phones, but they're also hotspots for scammers

Online buyback stores and carriers offer the greatest convenience, though carriers pay in credit while online buyback stores pay cash

Kiosks and local buyback stores pay the fastest, but they pay less than other options

Online buyback stores offer the best balance between high payouts, convenience and quick cash payments with minimal risk

The report helps people identify the best place to sell a phone, based on priorities. Those who:

Want the most money and are comfortable with the risks should sell to local buyers via platforms such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace

Want fast cash and are willing to take a lower payout should sell to local buyback stores or kiosks such as Best Buy or ecoATM

Are willing to invest more time and wait for a higher payout should sell to online marketplaces such as eBay or Swappa (though fees cut into profits)

Seek convenience and are willing to wait to get paid store credit should sell to carriers

Want a balance between high payouts, convenience and quick cash payments should sell to online buyback stores

Flipsy.com offers free tools to help people get more money for their phones, including:

Instant buyback and trade-in offer comparisons from Trust Verified Stores

Phone value blue book

Price lock information: lock in a high price today, then wait up to 30 days to sell

View the full report at Flipsy.com.

Since 2012, Flipsy has provided sellers with real-time, accurate pricing for iPhones, Android phones, other smartphones and textbooks by aggregating current online sales prices. Flipsy is also a leading buyback vendor search engine that connects device sellers with buyers. Flipsy is a product of Direct Textbook, which operates one of the world's most comprehensive textbook price comparison search engines.

Media Contact:

Brian Morris

Communications Coordinator

brian@flipsy.com

SOURCE Flipsy.com